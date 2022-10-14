Three cars stolen in New Plymouth, two from hospital car park

Two cars were stolen from the car park at Taranaki Base Hospital this week.

A youth has been arrested after three cars were stolen in New Plymouth this week, two of them from car parks at Taranaki Base Hospital.

That cars were stolen was very disappointing, Te Whatu Ora - Taranaki interim district director Gill Campbell said.

“The security and safety of staff and visitors, and their property, is always our priority.”

There is security on site 24/7 at the Taranaki Base Hospital campus, she said.

“During the day our parking officers patrol the campus, actively looking for any suspicious behaviour, and security guards are out at night doing the same. We also have multiple CCTV cameras around our hospital buildings and car parking areas.”

A police spokesperson said the first car, a 2003 Mazda Atenza, was stolen on Sunday, October 9, at around 9.12pm.

“Police were in the Urenui area when they observed the vehicle travelling south from Urenui towards North Plymouth.

A unit spiked the vehicle at Motunui, however the vehicle did not stop and police did not continue to pursue.”

The vehicle was abandoned in Waitara and found by police the following morning, the spokesperson said.

Then on Tuesday between 7.20am and 4:55pm a 2010 Mazda Demio was stolen from a hospital car park.

“The vehicle crashed at the corner of Pohutukawa Pl and Links Dr in Bell Block.

“The passenger was located in a bush in nearby Nugent St by a police dog handler, and has been referred to Youth Aid Services.”

The driver was not located at the time, the spokesperson said.

A youth was located by police in Kihikihi, near Te Awamutu on Thursday morning driving a 2006 Toyota Mark X vehicle, which had been stolen from a residential street in Bell Block on Wednesday night.

The youth has since been charged with the “three vehicle offences.”