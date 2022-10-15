Little bird with the biggest advocate: The campaign manager backing Weweia for Underbird of the Year

Gilly Osmond has put her name forward as the campaign manager for the Weweia bird which has been entered into the Bird of the Year 2022 competition.

When a tree fell into a lake next to Gilly Osmond’s house she called to have it removed, but after closer inspection she noticed two unfamiliar waterbirds floating on the surface.

After a few quick photos and a Google search she discovered the fluffy pair swimming alongside the ducks on her New Plymouth property were in fact the rare Weweia bird.

The Weweia, also known as the New Zealand Dabchick, is a relative of the Australasian Grebe and is slightly bigger than the size of a duckling.

And what perfect timing with voting about to start for the Forest & Bird 2022 Bird of the Year competition.

With Osmond’s newfound knowledge of the Weweia and already being an avid voter in the annual competition, she decided to become the bird’s campaign manager.

LISA BURD/Stuff The Weweia, also known as a Dabchick, is not much bigger than the size of a duckling.

With the help of her son she has been posting Instagram photos and posting on Twitter to get the word out about the little bird, to potentially win Underbird of the Year.

“It’s usually all the big birds like Kiwi and Kōkako that win. I noticed they were doing Underbird of the Year and I wondered if the dabchick was there.

“When I found it, I thought, ‘I’ll put my hand up and do it because we have them right here.’”

LISA BURD/Stuff Osmond has four cows, one dog, one alpaca, a horse and now a Weweia living within the branches of the tree that fell.

The Bird of the Year competition is to raise awareness about New Zealand’s native wildlife, their habitats, and the threats they face.

Last year’s competition recieved plenty of backlash after a bat took out the 2021 title.

This year the Kākāpō has been banned from entering because of its constant success.

So with the Underbird category showcasing the not-so-famous wildlife, Osmond was thrilled to see one of the candidates living right beside her house.

But with four cows, one dog, an alpaca and a horse all on her property, she was adamant to keep the Dabchick safe, so she fenced off the lake it lives in and blocked the bottom of a gate to stop her dog.

LISA BURD/Stuff To protect the bird, an electric fence has been put around the lake to stop the cows getting in the water and a makeshift wooden fence has been built under the gate to stop the dog.

There are less than 2000 Weweia left in New Zealand and seeing them in Taranaki was rare, as they were commonly found living in Taupō or Rotorua.

Osmond said having them in the region could be a promising sign that they are breeding, and there could possibly be more.

“They must be somewhere around here so if people know that they’ve got a rare little bird, maybe they would do what we’ve done, put up a fence, stop their dogs getting in.

“The most important thing for me is to find out what it’s like in Taranaki because nobody has the funding to do research on a little bird like this.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Osmond wants to spread awareness about the bird and encourage others in Taranaki to keep an eye out.

It won’t stop Osmond from doing her own research and campaigning as much as she can to get the word out there for people to vote in the national competition.

“The most important thing is it’s for fun, it’s to get people to know about our lovely birds.”

Voting opens on October 17 on the Bird of the Year website and the winning bird will be announced October 31.