Step to it - Big Challenge for Little Kids raises $5000 with New Plymouth stairs challenge

A group is raising money for Camp Quality by climbing Mt Everest using stairmasters.

A Taranaki woman rallied family, friends, colleagues and strangers together to take one small step for one big cause – helping children with cancer.

Hannah Gulliver, who lost her younger brother, Luke, to ther disease in 1999 when he was 10 years old, led a fundraising event at Snap Fitness in New Plymouth with the ultimate goal of climbing 58,000 steps - about the same height as Mt Everest.

Sunday morning’s fundraiser was part of the Big Challenge for Little Kids initiative, a month-long chance for people to choose a challenge outside of their comfort zone in recognition of the hardships youngsters with cancer face.

The money raised would go towards the $2700 admission cost of Camp Quality, a week-long experience for children with cancer throughout New Zealand.

LISA BURD/Stuff The crew in New Plymouth that started their climb to the top of Mt Everest using stair masters. Back left to right: Eva Gulliver, Isaac Gulliver and James Jeffares; front left to right: Floyd Pahi, Jenna Mercer, Ashleigh Gulliver, Hannah Gulliver, Tess James and Lance Gulliver.

Gulliver was helped by her dad, two younger siblings and other family and friends jumping on the step machines.

On Monday, Gulliver said the challenge had raised $5260, “way more” than she had expected.

“I was really happy with how it went.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Isaac Gulliver, James Jeffares and Floyd Pahi jumped on the stair masters to put in the work towards the 8849 metre goal.

Gulliver has urged others to have a go at the Big Challenge for Little Kids.

“Maybe next year some other people might want to do it. It’s for the whole month of October so they have a whole year to think about their challenges.

”It’s a lot of organising but it’s so worth it and to raise that amount of money, I’m stoked, everyone has been really generous.”