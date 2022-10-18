Taranaki 'vegan destination' reopens in Ōkato

Barbara Olsen-Henderson will be opening Lemonwood in Ōkato on Thursday.

A Taranaki cafe that shut its doors almost a year ago is about to reopen them – but in a new town 12 kilometres away.

Last November, a rise in rent saw Barbara Olsen-Henderson close the Lemonwood Cafē and Eatery in Ōakura after three years in business.

On Thursday, she will reopen the cafē in Ōkato, south of Ōakura – and plans to be there for the long haul after spending $70,000 on renovations.

Her new establishment, on State Highway 45, has been leased for 11 years, but Olsen-Henderson hoped to be running it for 20 more, even though she would be 90 by then.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A vintage typewriter has been repurposed as a till.

“Retirement is not even in my vocabulary and I passionately love to cook.

“I like the whole idea of old women cooking and running businesses.”

Outside, the building has been painted purple, a colour Olsen-Henderson loves and which she used in the old location.

Inside, the walls are purple and pink, with the addition of steam pudding containers surrounding the light bulbs and a typewriter as a till.

Olsen-Henderson, who has been working in the industry for 25 years, said Lemonwood will offer organic and locally-sourced products.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Locals are already bringing in excess avocados to Lemonwood, under a ‘produce club’ that will get them free coffees for every two kilos of fruit and vegetables.

“I have been looking for somewhere else to reopen and I wanted to remain local,” she said.

A “produce club” will see locals being able to bring in two kilos of fruit or vegetables in return for free coffee.

“Whatever [they] have, it’s often lemons, feijoas, spinach, avocados and excess stuff the people have, they bring it in, we give them coffees.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff It has been nearly a year since Lemonwood closed in November in Ōakura, but after finding a new spot in Ōkato Olsen-Hendersons is opening her doors again.

Vegan products, such as seitan sausages, made from a plant-based meat substitute, will be a staple on the menu, but other foods, such as poached eggy tofu, will not because they often “don’t taste quite the same”.

“There is no point in making things that raise people's expectations only to crush them,” Olsen-Henderson said.

Despite having yet to open, Olsen-Henderson said she was already taking reservations from returning customers as far away as Levine.