Here endeth the lesson for New Plymouth eyesore Education House

New Plymouth architect Bill Jackson can finally see trees from his office window.

Fifteen weeks after demolition work began, the city’s biggest eyesore, Education House, is now a pile of rubble, and Jackson can look towards the greenery of the Fort Niger historic reserve.

But he cannot see into the future, and like thousands of others he is wondering what will take the place of Education House, which stood on the corner of Eliot and Courtenay streets for nearly 40 years.

If that should be a building, he would like one “that has more of a human face to it”.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Bill Jackson says he wouldn’t like to see another gas station or fast food on the Education House site.

“I wouldn’t be keen to see another gas station or fast food, but it is a prominent corner, so it would suit a commercial use, an office building,” he said.

“It certainly opened a lot of space ... a lot of opportunities.”

Demolition experts Nikau Contractors began work to tear down the six-storey building on July 4, recycling as much of the material as possible.

Education House was built in 1984-5 but had stood empty for a decade and was classed as earthquake-prone because its internal stairwell had the potential to fail during a seismic event.

Stephanie Ockhuysen/Stuff Work to demolish New Plymouth's biggest eyesore, Education House, began in July.

That said, Jackson thought perhaps some of Education House could have been saved.

“About a week ago, there were about three storeys left and I thought it looked quite good,” he said.

“It was a shame they smashed the rest of it down. Perhaps they could have used it?

“Reduced in height, it may have been structurally sound.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Bill Jackson’s view used to be dominated by Education House.

Local iwi Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa owns the land, but on Monday said no decision had been made on its future.

Next door to the site, NZ Corrosion Services office manager Sheree Dowsing said she and her colleagues had been hearing all “the jarring and dropping of the concrete”.

“It’s come down a lot quicker than we all thought it would.”

Only a thin wall separated her office from the building site.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff By Monday, the building had been reducted to rubble.

“Obviously, you can feel it coming through the walls. But it’s been exciting to see it come down.”

As for what should come next, Dowsing said she would like to see a restaurant or a cafe.

“It’d be nice to have something a little bit different. Something nice at this end of town.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Now that the Education House is down, many people are wondering what will happen to the site.

There is no rush for a decision. Derek Stevens, senior project manager with Egmont Dixon, which is overseeing the work, said “the job still got a couple of weeks to go”.

Now that the building is down, “it would take a fair while to clear all the debris that’s there and then we need to remove the foundation”.