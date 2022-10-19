Taranaki Cricket appoints first female president

Thelma Luxton has become the new president of Taranaki Cricket.

She’s put more dots, fours and crosses on representative cricket scorebooks than anyone else in Taranaki, and now Thelma Luxton can add president to her list of accomplishments.

Luxton became Taranaki Cricket’s first female president in its 127-year history following the association’s annual meeting, which also saw former White Ferns captain Aimee Watkins voted on as a director.

Luxton’s appointment follows more than half a century of manning the scorebooks for the Taranaki side.

Taranaki Cricket is following its provincial rugby counterparts after Cherie Blyde became the first president of the union, which was established in 1885, in May.

READ MORE:

* Weather wins in first round of Furlong Cup

* Life membership comes out of the blue for cricket umpire

* Central Districts launches new women's super league



“Both Thelma and Aimee have been dedicated servants of Taranaki Cricket for many years, and it’s great to see their passion for the game continue and their willingness to put their knowledge and experience to use for the future of our game,” Taranaki Cricket chairman John McElroy said.

Luxton said it was an honour to have been selected for the role at Monday's meeting.

“It will round off my involvement with cricket in Taranaki and I hope to be a strong guiding presence for the association over the next three years,” she said.

Robert Charles/Stuff Neville Frampton has stood down as Taranaki Cricket president while Aimee Watkins has been made a director.

She replaces long-serving president Neville Frampton, who had held the position for 26 years.

McElroy paid tribute to Frampton’s dedication and service to the game.

“Neville has given more than 66 years of service to cricket, either as a player, an administrator or as a volunteer and his contribution to our game cannot be understated,” McElroy said.

“As well as the presidency, Neville has been both the association’s secretary and chairman. He has won the prestigious Stainton Cup for outstanding services to Taranaki Cricket not once but twice, in 1986 and 2019, and was made a life member in 2008.

Watkins replaces Keryn Baker, who stepped down from the board after a three-year term.

Meanwhile, the Stainton Cup was awarded to Travis Stewart, who finished his tenure as Taranaki Cricket’s operations manager this year after 15 years working for the association.

As a player, Stewart represented Taranaki in 73 games, scoring four centuries, including a top score of 186 which sits as the third highest of all time, and is the third most prolific wicket-keeper of all time with 130 dismissals.

Hāwera United Cricket Club’s Rob Northcott was awarded the Fox Hall Memorial Trophy for his club-record premier knock of 174 against Francis Douglas Memorial College in a two-day game.

Kerry O’Neill, a former player, coach, selector and major sponsor was made a life member of the association, while Hawera’s Malcolm Greenhill was re-elected as patron.