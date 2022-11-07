Literacy issues one of the drivers for learner licence test failure

Getting the credentials to get behind the wheel is not easy for people with learning issues, a New Plymouth District Court recently heard. (File Photo).

Learning problems which have so far locked one Taranaki man out of passing his theory learner driver test six times don’t have to be a barrier to get road-legal, says an instructor with a 100% success rate in helping people achieve just that.

During a recent hearing in the New Plymouth District Court, a man facing a driving while disqualified charge told Judge Noel Sainsbury he had tried to get his learner licence six times, and failed repeatedly due to issues he had reading and understanding the questions on the computer-based test.

The cost to apply, and sit a licence that many times works out to be about $320.

Waka Kotahi data shows the New Plymouth man is not alone in trying to get at least 32 multi-choice questions out of 35 right.

In the year July 2021 to June 2022, 84,949 people sat the learner driver test, with about 20% failing, or 17,459.

The most someone had to resit the test during that period was a whopping 27 times.

One of the issues which does impact pass or fail rates is literacy levels.

According to Literacy Aotearoa, one in four Kiwis have a learning difficulty, which is about 1.3 million people.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF In 2020, Benjamin Prince, 18, said the closure of driver testing services in Upper Hutt put him at 'a significant disadvantage'.

But barriers to test success were something New Zealand Howard League’s Amy Gillard was committed to cutting down.

Gillard, who is a Whangārei-based national training manager and instructor, said in the five years she had been in the job, she’d helped 500 people pass their learner licence test, securing a 100% success rate.

Since 2014, the Howard League had assisted more than 13,000 people to get licenced, through one of 18 programmes across the country, including in Taranaki.

Supplied/Stuff Amy Gillard, national training manager and Whangārei-based instructor for the New Zealand Howard League for Penal Reform.

This help can include helping pay the associated costs, organising the necessary ID to apply and providing literacy help.

Gillard said her work helped people overcome the “huge barriers” to be able to get legally behind the wheel.

One of the criticisms she had of the current theory test administered by Waka Kotahi was the language used, and the way the questions were posed.

Gillard said she acted as a reader for people when they sit their test, but the ability to do this varied across the country.

Kaitlyn Baker/Unsplash The computer-based theory testing to get your learner driver licence is not without its issues, says the Howard League’s Amy Gillard. (FIle Photo)

While some facilities provide a staff member to supervise, or have recording equipment to film the test, to ensure the integrity of the system, others don’t.

“There’s no consistency at all, which I find frustrating.”

While having a driver licence is “another piece of plastic in our pocket” for some, Gillard said for the people she helped it was proof of something more significant.

“It’s ID, it’s work, it’s not having to look over your shoulder, or run the gauntlet, to get their kids to school.”

In a statement, an AA spokesperson said it offered a reader service at its centres, but preferred the role to be carried out by one of its staff.

Stuff AA centres do offer a reader service, but prefer their own staff to undertake the role. (File Photo)

“The reason for this is we are required to fully supervise the test so therefore can read and supervise in the one action, and also to maintain integrity in the system.”

While it’s a free service, availability to access it can be impacted by staffing levels, so some sites can allocate specific days or times in order to ensure the reader provision is available, the spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi said theory test failure was recorded if there was a no-show at the appointment, the applicant failed pre-test checks, like forgetting to bring ID, or they did not answer the required number of questions correctly.

Another factor was when the test was terminated due to concerns about the applicant’s conduct, including suspected cheating.