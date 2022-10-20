Taranaki farmers protest 'bloody disgraceful' tax, joining Groundswell's nationwide action

Groundswell protesters took to New Plymouth's main street on Thursday as part of nationwide action.

One of Taranaki’s most recognisable farmers, Bryan Hocken, has backed the Groundswell movement, joining farmers on Thursday as they protested the emissions tax in New Plymouth.

Hocken, who was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, said the tax was “bloody disgraceful”.

“The Government should have been listening to us.”

His sentiment was echoed by other farmers who said the Government wasn’t listening and has its head in the sand.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff One protester even got a lamb in on the action.

The nationwide protest saw farmers in tractors, trucks and utes take to streets right across the country, speaking out against the Government’s plan to charge farmers for greenhouse gas emissions.

Slogans such as “Taxing cow farts while flying around in jet planes,” “No farms, No food,” and “Only exporters are paying the bills” covered vehicles at New Plymouth’s protest.

The main street of New Plymouth got busy and loud around lunchtime as the cars, utes and occasional tractor tooted their way up and down the road, with some understood to have convoyed from Stratford.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Other than creating a lot of noise, the protest did not disrupt the city’s CBD too much.

Inglewood dairy farmer Stephen Carter said it was an unfortunate time of year to hold the protest, because farmers were so busy.

“So there are not as many tractors as there would be here. There’d be a hundred times more if it wasn’t for the time of the year.”

They’d rather not be doing this, Carter said.

Andy Macdonald/Stuff As well as the tractors, trucks and utes, there were also protesters lining the main intersection of Devon St.

Andrew, who owns a lifestyle block in Inglewood and would not give his surname, said people in town knew what the protest was about.

“Because the support we got last time was absolutely huge. So, we’re getting out there to reinforce to those same people that we’re still out there protesting against the crap that is coming down from the Government. It helps to keep the town people aware of what’s going on in farming - the trouble that farming is in because of the legislation that is brought in by this Government.”

The bigger picture was the export dollar, he said.

“The exports that farming gives New Zealand helps with health, education those among others. They will decline with the lack of exports. If we lose farmers we lose exports.”

Andy Macdonald/Stuff Tractors and other vehicles drove up and down Devon St in New Plymouth to protest about the emissions tax.

An Inglewood dairy farmer who would only be identified as Kevin said food was expensive enough now and was only going to get more expensive.

“The other thing is plenty of people, especially kids, think food comes from the supermarket.”

The protest saw all urban Citylink bus services in New Plymouth cancelled between 10.40am and 2.15pm, along with the cancellation of the Connector bus service, between the city and Hāwera, from 11am and 1.45pm.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Farmers gathered at the New Plymouth raceway before heading into the city. Kevin, left, Andrew and Stephen Carter, of Inglewood, and Mick Hunter, of Kaimata, were among those taking part.

In South Taranaki, Hurleyville dairy farmer Greg Hurley said about 50 farmers utes and tractors took part in a procession that started at Hurleyville and moved through Kakaramea, Alton, and other farming communities on their way to Pātea, where they had lunch and then dispersed.

He said they got a lot of support from drivers tooting them.

“It’s just to make everyone aware of the emissions tax put on us. Government hasn’t been listening and we feel people in the towns should know what was happening.”

Hurley said farmers had long been fighting similar proposals and mentioned Shane Ardern driving his tractor (called Myrtle) up Parliament's steps in a 2003 to protest against the Labour Government's proposed flatulence tax on ruminants.

“We’ve had 20 years of this happening,” Hurley said. “We want to make the general public understand, so local businesses can see the issue. That we’re no just protesting to make a point.

“It’s going to cost everyone in food.”

However, those involved in the protest were criticised by activist group Climate Justice Taranaki.

In an emailed statement, group member Emily Bailey said the protest “shows just how stuck in the mud some farmers are when it comes to moving with the times”.

"We know at least 50% of our emissions are directly from agriculture, not even counting the international emissions from an industry that exports 80-95% of their products.”