From A to Z: Womad artist line up announcement covers from Afghanistan to Zambia

Mike Large, head of Womad International, and Suzanne Porter, of the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust, which stages the festival in New Plymouth. The pair were at a launch event held at the city’s Plymouth International hotel on Thursday evening.

Artists from Afghanistan to Zambia have been announced as part of the Womad lineup for 2023, as the World of Music, Arts and Dance festival returns to New Plymouth after a two-year gap.

The event will be celebrating its 20th anniversary at the city’s Bowl of Brooklands from March 17 to 19.

Andy Jackson/Stuff The next artist announcement has been made for Womad 2023 which will be held at Brooklands Park in New Plymouth.

The Womad 2023 programme was launched at the Plymouth International hotel in New Plymouth on Thursday evening with the announcement of 22 new artists.

Suzanne Porter, chief executive of the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (Taft), which puts on Womad, said it was “thrilled” to have the festival returning, calling it a “world-class event that enriches our community culturally and economically”.

READ MORE:

* Omicron sees Womad NZ cancelled for second year in a row

* New artists added to Womad 2022 lineup

* Second Womad 2022 lineup announcement featuring 100% local artists



ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Barnaby Weir, of Fly My Pretties, one of the bands at next year’s festival, performed at the launch event.

“Our 2023 lineup celebrates multiculturalism through music, art, workshops, and food. So many of us have missed these experiences in the last two years.”

Next year’s lineup features Kiwi power group Fly My Pretties – who performed at the launch – Afro-Cuban rockstar Cimafunk, and one of hip hop’s brightest young stars, Sampa The Great from Zambia.

Mela Bates Media The World of Music, Arts and Dance has been coming to New Plymouth for more than 20 years, and so have thousands of people. (Video first published Mar 2019).

With eight stages, Womad will be back at full capacity after the pandemic saw its cancellation for two years.

In 2021 New Plymouth District Council underwrote the festival for $1.9 million as a safety net.

Last month, Taft asked for more than $1 million of its underwrite fund to be released to run next’s year’s festival.

Womad/Supplied Sampa The Great from Zambia has been announced amongst the artist lineup.

The trust pledged to pay back the money – a total of $1,010,000 – a day after the event closed.

After honouring the Womad 2022 tickets that rolled over to 2023, all pre-sale and early bird tickets have sold out.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A large audience turned out for the launch event in New Plymouth.

In a statement, Mike Large, chief operating officer for Womad UK, said it takes unique or special people to stage a Womad.

“Womad NZ could not have reached its success over the last 20 years without the dedicated and hard-working team at the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust.

“All Womads are different, but only a few we call home, and we are deeply grateful to the people of Aotearoa for making Womad NZ one of those few and what a beautiful home Taranaki is.”

Full line up: Acapollinations (Aotearoa), Bab L’ Bluz (Morocco/France), Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn (USA), Cimafunk (Cuba), Constantinople (Canada), Deva Mahal (Aotearoa), Fly My Pretties (Aotearoa), Professor Hinke Osinga (Aotearoa), Justin Adams & Mauro Durante (UK/Italy), Kefaya and Elaha Soroor (Afghanistan/UK), Kita (Aotearoa), Lil O'Brien (Aotearoa), MazbouQ (Aotearoa), Mdou Moctar (Niger), Mudra Dance Company (Aotearoa), Pandit Ronu Majumdar & Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh (India), Rizwan Muazzam Qawwals (Pakistan), Rubi Du ( Aotearoa), Sampa The Great (Zambia), The Garifuna Collective (Belize), The Langan Band (Scotland), and Youssou N’Dour & Le Super Étoile de Dakar (Senegal).

Dick Frizzell has also been announced for the World Of Words line up and meteorologist Lisa Murray will take to the OMV STEAM Lab, which is all about science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.