Mentally unwell man temporarily turfed out of motel to accommodate garden festival bookings

Tari Jamie Phillips’ case in the New Plymouth District Court has been labelled ‘an absolute mess’ and a ‘bloody shambles’ in recent times. (File Photo)

A mentally unwell man, subject to compulsory treatment, has lost his temporary motel spot to garden festivalgoers and faces life back on the streets, a court heard on Thursday.

Tari Jamie Phillips, who is homeless, appeared in the New Plymouth District Court, where it was expected he would enter pleas to several charges, which include threats to kill and resisting police.

However, defence lawyer Nathan Bourke advised the second mental health report required for his client had yet to be furnished.

Bourke’s ongoing frustration over Phillips’ plight was palpable, and he described the situation as a “bloody shambles”.

He said the first mental health report had been based on wrong information, and had not canvassed the issue of insanity, despite it referencing Phillips’ active symptoms, which included delusions.

STUFF New Plymouth lawyer Nathan Bourke asked the court to vary his client’s bail, but this was opposed by police. (File Photo)

Bourke said Phillips, who was subject to a compulsory treatment order, was currently compliant with his medication and there had been no breaches of bail, or any allegations of new offending.

He then flagged to Judge Noel Sainsbury an issue with Phillips’ current accommodation, which was at a New Plymouth motel.

Bourke said he had been advised the accused was being temporarily turfed out from the motel from Friday to November 7, in order to accommodate bookings previously made for people attending a garden festival.

He asked for a variation to Phillips’ bail to a reporting clause, which was opposed by police.

Judge Sainsbury said he had “considerable reservations” about using a prison remand as a “form of social housing” and granted the condition sought by Bourke.

There was no one in court on Thursday to represent the forensic mental health service due to sickness.

Last month, Phillips’ plight came under the judicial microscope after Judge Lynne Harrison described the management of the case as “an absolute mess”.

Phillips’ case will be called again on October 27.