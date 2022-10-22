The New Plymouth playground development that could soon be your favourite destination

Taranaki philanthropist Bryce Barnett, centre, has lead the charge in a multi- agency $6m project to turn a New Plymouth playground area into a world-class play destination. Partners, from left, New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom, NPDC planning and design lead Renee Davis, Ngāti te Whiti hapu chair Julie Healey, Jen Blyde of New Zealand Community Trust, Toi Foundation chief executive Maria Ramsay, Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford, NP Partners lead John Leuthart, and Taranaki Foundation community engagement manager Theresa Cayley.

When one of New Zealand’s biggest and best playground opens for action on New Plymouth’s foreshore in 2023, it will be the culmination of a four-year dream for one of Taranaki’s most respected philanthropists.

Bryce Barnett, who is credited with saving the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust, has arguably the biggest personal investment in Destination Play, a $6 million facility that will transform more than 22,000 square metres of park land near the Kāwaroa Reef.

The site, held sacred by iwi, has been a playground for decades with many Taranaki kids recalling fondly the fish and chip dinners overlooking the Tasman followed by hours of play on the infamously splinter-prone pirate ship.

That pirate ship is long gone, replaced by a more conventional playground arrangement. Now that is set to change.

By next summer the area will be arguably the best play area in New Zealand, perhaps the Southern Hemisphere.

The site is more than just a playground for kids. It’s a destination for anyone of any age that will include water features, challenge and natural features; shared social spaces, seating, shelter and an outdoor classroom; a Maramataka feature that highlights the Māori lunar calendar; agility and fitness equipment including a pump track, climbing platforms and swings; learning hotspots, changing rooms, toilets, parking and even space for food trucks.

Supplied The Taranaki Foundation is asking for the public's help to fund the last $1 million for the proposed $6 million Destination Play site at New Plymouth's Kawaroa Park.

Just how much of Barnett’s own money has been handed over remains unclear, but the Taranaki Foundation he chairs will contribute $700,000 it has received from donors, the Toi Foundation has pledged $1m, $600,000 will come from the New Plymouth District Council, along with a $1m from the Government’s Better Off Funding, while the New Zealand Community Trust will give $400,000 and New Plymouth Partners $250,000.

Now, the Taranaki Foundation have launched a public appeal to raise the remaining $1m, so the project can be finished within budget and on time next summer.

Surrounded by representatives from all of contributing organisations, Barnett outlined why he has become so invested in a project which will include 12 themed zones and an accessible connection to the Kāwaroa Reef.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for three or four years,” he said.

“I was prepared to put capital in to it to get it going because my whole philosophy in life is if you don’t dream, you don’t achieve.”

His dream for this part of New Plymouth’s coastline was sparked by a visit to Takapuna Beach Reserve Playground, a $1m site opened in 2016 thanks mainly to funding from local benefactors Jackie Kerridge and Chris Reeve.

Seeing how the greater North Shore community benefited from that project made Barnett determined to help create something even better for future Taranaki generations.

Auckland Council/Stuff The Takapuna Beach Playground was in the inspiration for New Plymouth’s Destination Play.

Fuelling that has been his desire to help children, the growing demands on families as both parents are forced to work, and the generational shrinking of clubs like Lions which once had a significant community presence when it came to community projects.

“It’s all of those things together that made me determined that this concept will be a meeting place where one can share experiences, learn about the history of New Zealand, have fun and most importantly, make sure it’s free,” he said.

Designed within the New Plymouth District Council planning team, Destination Play is a collaboration between numerous groups, including Ngāti Te Whiti.

Supplied Destination Play will allow Ngati Te Whiti to tell a story of some its history.

The Taranaki iwi has an unbreakable connection to the site, being one of the first inhabitants of Ngāmotu New Plymouth, and this connection will be reflected in Destination Play, as would the iwi’s contribution to its design.

“Through the use of inclusive story-telling Destination Play will facilitate a more in-depth appreciation of the whenua [land], moana [sea]and te taiao [the environment] for all generations within the wider Taranaki community,” Ngāti Te Whiti chair Julie Healy said.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom, one of the first people Barnett approached about the idea, was immediately sold on the concept given his belief that playgrounds remain one of the best providers of “safe spaces” in the community.

Destination Play also continues a record of building playgrounds during Holdom’s tenure, only this time it will be on an unmatched scale.

However, to achieve the model and scale to which Barnett and Holdom want for the Kāwaroa site, they had to engage early with the philanthropic community to gauge interest.

“We also didn’t just want to come up with the project ourselves, we wanted the people who were driving it to come up with the ideas, and at council, we believe if you do that projects are more successful,” Holdom said.

Supplied Destination Play will be built in 2023 at the site of the Kawaroa Reef.

Enter the likes of the Toi and Taranaki foundations, Ngāti Te Whiti and New Plymouth Partners, a public and private group of business and community leaders and entrepreneurs.

“We were looking for a project which would have impact right across the community which was inclusive,” New Plymouth Partners lead John Leuthart said.

Leuthart, who is also chairman of the Govett-Brewster Foundation, said behind the scenes they were working with numerous companies to help contribute to the final budget, not just in cash donations but in other parts of the build and design.

The partnership with Ngāti Te Whiti also helped differentiate Destination Play with the likes of other projects across the country because it allows the iwi to tell their story on what remains a special site, he said.

Not just for Ngāti Te Whiti but generation upon generation who grew up in New Plymouth and associate Kāwaroa with a playground or swimming area for which they have shared family time and created memories.

It’s a view shared by Toi Foundation chief executive Maria Ramsay who represents an organisation whose core values centre on building an equitable Taranaki.

“If you look at a project like this one, it’s inclusive, and some of Bryce’s conditions make it inclusive for all, while it is equitable because it’s free and everyone has the opportunity to go and enjoy it,” Ramsay said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford wants the public’s help for the final stage of fundraising.

As for the final push for funding, Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford said it was an opportunity for the community to play a real part in a legacy project.

That meant anyone had the chance to contribute as little or as much as they liked.

“It’s about people being able to make their mark on Destination Play,” he said.

