Man accused of causing crash that left scooter rider dead to seek independent report ahead of trial

The man accused of causing a crash which resulted in the death of a 61-year-old woman appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday for a case review hearing. (File Photo)

The lawyer for a man accused of causing the death of a New Plymouth scooter rider due to careless driving will seek an independent crash report into the matter.

Jason Down appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday, where he previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of careless driving causing death.

The charge relates to a March 2 crash this year at the Hori and Upjohn Sts roundabout in New Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1pm, after the 61-year-old victim was knocked off a moped scooter.

She later died of her injuries.

During Down’s case review hearing, the court heard how defence lawyer Nathan Bourke was still awaiting some disclosure sought from police.

Once received, he intended to seek an independent crash report.

Judge Noel Sainsbury remanded Down to reappear for a further case review hearing on December 15.

He also directed police to provide the requested disclosure to Bourke within seven days.