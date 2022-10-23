Government-boosted $30 million trucking alternative drops anchor in Port Taranaki

Ravensdown agri-manager James Livingston, left, Coastal Bulk Shipping New Zealand general manager Doug Smith, Captain Irakli Muradismvili, and Port Taranaki commercial manager Ross Dingle were on hand when the Rangitata, carrying 2000 tonnes of superphosphate from Dunedin to New Plymouth, docked at Port Taranaki on Friday.

A recipient of the government’s $30 million coastal shipping booster has dropped anchor in Port Taranaki on its maiden voyage.

The Rangitata, owned by Coastal Bulk Shipping, carried 2000 tonnes of superphosphate from Dunedin for Ravensdown in New Plymouth.

The ship is part of the government’s $30m investment in coastal shipping, which aims to improve domestic shipping services and reduce emissions.

Rangitata’s crew had spent four months travelling from Turkey, with stops along the way at Auckland, Napier and finally Dunedin where it picked up the superphosphate to take to Port Taranaki.

READ MORE:

* Refrigerated ship used to get Taranaki beef to the USA, due to container shortage

* Maersk Rio ships to return to Timaru port

* Ravensdown asked to hand over $7m to Saharawi Government



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The ship is part of the government’s $30m investment in coastal shipping.

Carrying the fertiliser by ship, which would otherwise have taken about 70 truck and trailer journeys, reduced the CO2 emissions of transportation by an estimated 39 tonnes, Ravensdown said.

After arriving at 5am on Friday crews spent the day unloading the ship, which is set to depart empty for Nelson on Saturday evening.

In Nelson, it will be transferred to a New Zealand flag and a Kiwi crew will take over operations.

Port Taranaki head of commercial Ross Dingle said the Rangitata’s arrival demonstrated there was a demand from manufacturers, producers, and customers for increased coastal shipping services.

“It's always exciting to have new customers trading through our ports with coastal vessels that opens up opportunities for the region to trade commodities with other parts of New Zealand.

“It opens new supply lines, which creates resilience in the New Zealand logistics supply chain.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Coastal Bulk Shipping New Zealand general manager Doug Smith says the Rangitata can carry up to 90 containers.

The Rangitata is capable of carrying a maximum of 2327 tonnes and can carry bulk cargo, hazardous goods and up to 90 containers giving it the ability to adapt to various needs, Coastal Bulk Shipping New Zealand general manager Doug Smith said.

“At this stage, we’re hoping to be here (at Port Taranaki) on a regular monthly sail to take cargo south.”

Ravensdown National Logistics Manager Ant Boyles said that where it makes sense for the company to do so it will switch product transfers from road to sea.

“Coastal shipping gives us the opportunity to move our products around in a more greenhouse gas-efficient manner.”

It’s been a year of announcements for coastal shipping at Port Taranaki.

Move Logistics is working with the port on a quarter ramp roll on/roll off service, which is expected to begin in 2023 as well as a monthly Trans-Tasman shipping service that will link New Zealand’s regional ports with Tasmania and Australia’s East Coast.