The small Taranaki high school with big sporting success

A small Taranaki high school has scored one final sporting success for the year, taking away a national basketball trophy.

Opunake High School sent its two top basketball teams to the Small Schools’ tournament in Palmerston North and its senior A boys' basketball team was victorious while the senior A girls’ team placed third.

Captain of the boys’ team Cam Quinell was named most valuable player at the four-day tournament and top point scorer, with an average of 35 points every game.

But Quinell said the overall success was a team effort.

READ MORE:

* Opunake, Kavanagh win A titles at schools basketball championships

* Manawatū teams make good start on opening day of basketball championships

* Manawatū hopes riding on Manukura and Tararua College at basketball championships



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Captain Cam Quinell 18, led the boys team to victory as a top point scorer and was awarded most valuable player of the whole tournament.

The team also won the 2019 tournament but hadn’t been able to compete again because of Covid, so this year’s win made them back-to-back champions.

Quinell and his teammates Harry Gibson and Jaree Summerfield were all named in the official tournament team, made up of the best players over the four days.

Coach Aarun Langton, who has coached basketball since 1989, said the reason for the boys' success was the hard work they had all put in.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The girls senior A team placed third out of nine teams.

“It’s been a three-year process. Three years to get to here and build on the culture of the team, look out for each other and have fun.”

The senior A girls captain Beth Cook was also recognised as a stand-out player and top point scorer.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Captain Beth Cook, 16, was noticed as a stand-out player at the tournament as well as being a top point scorer.

Coach Simone Cook said the girls played their hearts out the entire time.

“Their last game, they were building and clicking to things instead of me constantly saying it they were finally doing it which was awesome.

“On the whole, a great bunch of girls which made my job a bit easier.”