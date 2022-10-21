David Bublitz follows in his father's footsteps with new job as New Plymouth's deputy mayor

David Bublitz has been named as the deputy mayor of New Plymouth, following in his father’s footsteps. (file photo)

Second term councillor David Bublitz has landed the New Plymouth deputy mayor’s job.

His promotion was announced by New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom on Friday, less than two weeks after the election.

“Dave has got a set of skills that I think compliment mine,” Holdom said.

“He’s got 20 plus years in education and in high performance coaching and I think those skills will be critical as we build this new governance team.”

Bublitz replaces Richard Jordan in the job after the latter did not seek re-election.

His move into local body politics follows his father Lynn’s long and distinguished role as a New Plymouth councillor.

Bublitz senior served two terms as deputy mayor, from 2001 to 2007, before he stood down after 27 years around the council table in 2013.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Lynn Bublitz served two terms as deputy mayor of New Plymouth and had 27 years in total with the council.

The director of sport at New Plymouth Boys’ High School, Bublitz revealed he would be moving to a part-time role in that job to devote more time to being deputy mayor.

“I still want to stay at Boys’ High because I love that place,” he said.

“This job will be as much time as it needs to be, and I’m prepared to put in as much time as I need to because I want to do a really good job.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff David Bublitz arguably had the best looking socks during the local election campaign.

Bublitz has gone from winning at a spot on council in 2019 by just three votes to be the third-highest polling candidate in the Kaitake Ngāmotu ward in 2022.

However, his appointment in no way was a signal that he was already wanting to look at the possibility of contesting the mayoralty in 2025.

“That’s way too far ahead,” he said. “I’m honestly just humbled and honoured to be handed this role, and I’ll see where this takes me.”

The appointment of Bublitz may surprise some in the community who might have thought mayoral candidate and highest polling district wide councillor Dinnie Moeahu might have landed the job.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Some voters might have expected New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom to select Dinnie Moeahu as his deputy, given he was a mayoral candidate and the highest polling district wide candidate.

Holdom was happy to answer questions on the subject, saying he would announce the “broader structure” of the council’s governance team and Moeahu would play a “significant role” in that.

“We are just nailing the finer details of that structure over the weekend, but it is a strong team and there are a number of possible people for roles,” he said.

“The most important thing is we have people doing the roles they want to be doing within that structure. When that comes out people will understand the direction of travel we are taking.”

An outspoken supporter of the proposed $90 million Tūparikino Active Hub, Bublitz would provide Holdom with help facing the many challenges of the project which continues to be the subject of speculative budget blowouts before final plans have been made public.

“We have got a lot of work to do, and we have agreed as council to do that project, I campaigned on pushing it through, but it’s going to be complicated because there is a lot of complicated work to do,” the mayor said.