Uruti tunnel in North Taranaki re-opens for long weekend

The Uruti Tunnel has been closed since August.

The historic and isolated Urutī Tunnel in North Taranaki has been opened for Labour weekend, despite it being closed for weeks because of fears it was too dangerous to travel through.

The New Plymouth District Council announced the temporary re-opening from Saturday after contractors removed interior framing in the tunnel which it says was damaged due to heavy rain in August.

However, the 100-year-old tunnel, in remote North Taranaki, would be closed again on Tuesday for further repairs.

Two weeks ago Urutī residents spoke about their frustration at not being told by the council when or if the tunnel would be re-opened and some were sceptical to hear the latest news.

“It’s funny that it’s suddenly safe again to be used when not a lot has changed,” Iain Hutton said.

The closure meant some families cut the number of days they were taking their children to school because the alternate route, a winding 45-minute drive, took too long.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Uruti resident Iain Hutton wants to know what the New Plymouth District Council will do to stop trucks using the tunnel.

A slip in early October also cut off a detour road for days, trapping some farmers on their land.

In a statement, the council said repair work, which would cost $30,000, was expected to take three days. The tunnel would be closed while those repairs took place, although it would be opened between 5pm and 8am.

“A reminder that the narrow, 100-year-old tunnel is not suitable for large trucks or tractors,” the statement said.

“In recent years the tunnel, along with other bridges and tunnels in the district have been damaged by large vehicles – costing ratepayers thousands in repairs.”

Hutton said he, along with other Urutī residents, were eager to hear what the council plan was to stop heavy haulage trucks using the tunnel.