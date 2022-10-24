Waitara High School celebrates 75 years while Boys' High ticks off 140

Bernard Faull, left, and brother Sir Richard Faull caught up with each other and old friends at the Waitara High School reunion.

New Zealand's leading neuroscientist Sir Richard Faull traces some of his success to his time at Waitara High School.

Faull, the director of the Centre for Brain Research in Auckland, started there in 1959 and has “wonderful” memories of the school.

“What I loved about the school was I was a bit of a science nerd and I loved reading and maths, chemistry, physics and biology.”

And they had great teachers who let them think for themselves, Faull, who was Dux and got the Sir Peter Buck medal in 1962, said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Colin King, 88, was in the first group of students at Waitara High School starting in 1947.

“Having the freedom to pursue your dream, to pursue your passion is absolutely critical for your life.”

Faull was among those who attended school’s 75-year reunion at the weekend.

Colin King, 88, was one of five “originals” – those who started school in 1947 – attending the reunion.

He remembers getting the cane, he said.

“Discipline is missing these days. I'll get a growling for saying that,” the musician said laughing.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Two Waitara High School “originals” Shirley (Rowe) Snowball, 90, and Rae (Clegg) Pearce, 90, started at Waitara High School in 1947.

Two more originals, Shirley (Rowe) Snowball and Rae (Clegg) Pearce, both 90, started at Waitara High School in the 4th Form (Year 10) in 1947. They used to catch the bus from Lepperton.

Both remembered travelling to Opunake High School to play netball and softball, and staying the night.

Former New Plymouth District Council chief executive Kingsley Sampson, who started in form one (Year 7) in 1950, said the reunion was “absolutely wonderful”.

He enjoyed school, he said. “We had good fun.”

It was a weekend for reunions, with New Plymouth Boys’ High School (NPBHS) celebrating 140 years.

Stuff Current head boy Brodie Ferguson enjoyed comparing notes with Barry Boon, who was head boy in 1951.

Over at Boys’ High, Barry Boon, 89, head boy in 1951 was comparing notes with 2022 head boy Brodie Ferguson. And it seems when it comes to assemblies the duties of a head boy haven’t changed much over the decades.

Boon spent six years at NPBHS. “So it's been a big part of my life.”

He joked he did an extra year because he had “too much fun” playing rugby. After school Boon went to university and studied law.

Lance McEldowney, 78, was a student from1958 to 1962, before beginning a career as a journalist.

He was very involved with rowing and rugby and captained the First XV in 1962.

Stuff Lance McEldowney with a photo of the First XV in 1962, which he captained.

“It’s interest interesting now, coming back and seeing all the friends. And what's important is actually catching up with old friends and seeing where they are now. Seeing what they've done and learning about these old friends you knew 60 years ago, and finding out about their careers and about their families.”

Teacher Hugh Russell, who is involved with communications and marketing and helped organise the reunion, said there were about 240 people registered, some from Australia, with the oldest being at the school in the late 1940s.

“We haven't had a guest speaker, but we've had our senior leaders talk to the old boys and the head boy and the head boarder spoke to the old boys. And they told them about what it's like to be at school in the 21st century – about what it's like to be a student now.

“And that's a real connection with the old boys.”