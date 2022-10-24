Little Liberty Creamery's plant based ice cream wins six golds at artisan awards

Little Liberty Creamery owners Peita Kensington and Rebecca Chubb won six golds at Inspire+ NZ Artisan Awards for their plant based ice cream.

Just eight months after buying a vegan ice cream business and learning how to make it, Rebecca Chubb and Peita Kensington have been rewarded with six gold medals.

The pair, who bought Little Liberty Creamery in Feburary, claimed golds at the Inspire+ NZ Artisan Awards for their plant based mint choc chunk, mylk chocolate, hazelnut chocolate, double espresso, almond mocha, and peanut butter cluster ice cream.

Kensington said it was a “huge moment” for them, given they had only bought the business early in the year after the previous owners closed in August 2021.

“We reopened it in March of this year. And we're really pleased with how it's going. We've had a really solid winter, which we were quite surprised about. We've kind of just been getting to grips with the business and figuring out what works for us.”

On Sunday, there was a long line of people waiting in the store’s sunny courtyard waiting to get one of the plant based, dairy free, gluten free and soy free ice creams.

But as of next Saturday they will be setting up in the main street of Inglewood and hiring staff, Kensington said.

“And when the new store opens, we've got a whole range of new flavours that are coming out, which is very exciting.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Little Liberty Creamery is moving into a new location in Inglewood from next week and along with a new location will be a number of new flavours.

Chubb is a nurse and Kensington a quantity surveyor so, they learnt to make ice cream from the previous owners. And they haven’t given up their day jobs, Kensington said.

“In the mornings you make ice cream. You go to work for the full day. And then you come home and you don't go home, you go straight to the shop, and you make more ice cream. But that's just the reality of where we are at the moment.”

They entered the frozen category at the awards, which involves more products than just ice cream.

“And it's knowing where we sit in the market, and it's a really good way to view how people perceive our ice cream. And because we don't know these people, it's not you know, like we said, ‘hey, try ice cream and tell us what you think,’ it's their genuine recognition of how good the ice cream is.”