Hanging family pictures on the walls best moment ever for family coming out of emergency housing

Lee and Lee Leathers have finally found a rental they can call home in New Plymouth.

The freedom to cook in their own house, hang family photos on the wall and potter around in the garden were some examples of how good it felt to be out of emergency housing for the Leathers family.

At the beginning of October, after having their life being kept “on hold” for months while living in emergency accommodation and then temporary transitional housing, the family of four moved into a three-bedroom private rental in New Plymouth.

The move into a home has come as a massive relief for the family, who once spent two years living in emergency housing in Rotorua and were anxious to not repeat that experience.

“You can't get comfortable or settled, even putting up photos wasn’t really worth it,” Lee said.

READ MORE:

* No signs of Taranaki's years-long rental crisis easing, says housing charity manager

* More public houses set to pop up in Taranaki, but where will they be built?

* 'Best off' status doesn't solve Taranaki's public housing crisis



Now the family is enjoying putting up family photos, having a full kitchen with a full-sized fridge and being able to potter around outside in the garden, all things they could not do in emergency housing.

It wasn’t easy finding a place they could call their own. Lee said she looked at hundreds of homes and sent out hundreds of emails and got “hundreds of declines”.

“It gets disheartening sometimes," Lee said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff After months of paperwork, transitional and emergency housing the Leathers finally have a place they can call their own.

Finally landing a home came months after the Leathers completed a “Ready to Rent programme”, a two-day course helping people in transitional housing gain the skills they need to get and stay in private rental.

In Taranaki, the Ready to Rent programme has been delivered by Roderique Hope Trust

Andy Jackson/Stuff Michelle Ramage, the chairwoman of the Roderique Hope Trust, welcomes the Government’s plans for more housing. (File photo)

Trust spokesperson Michelle Ramage said the trust assisted whānau to “set goals and help them to see a future for themselves and their children that is filled with hope.”

“This allows whānau to identify their dreams and aspirations, build whānau stability, gain further education and employment and have a place that they can call home,” she said.

The latest figures from the ministry show there were 132 people in Taranaki living in emergency housing at the end of September.

Emergency housing is often motel style accommodation with limited facilities and/or limited outdoor areas.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff PIHMS in Bell Block received about $2m in emergency housing grants from the Ministry of Social Development between March 2020 to July 2022.

In New Plymouth the Pacific International Hotel Management School (PIHMS) has received more than $2 million in emergency housing grants from the Ministry of Social Development and is the largest single provider in the region.

In the past emergency housing has also been available at motels in Taranaki including Amber Court Motel, Braemar Motor Inn and BK Egmont Motor Lodge.

Regional commissioner for Taranaki Gloria Campbell said it could become “really stressful for individuals and families when they don’t have permanent accommodation.”

“When people come to us with an urgent need for housing, we support them to find a place to stay. Emergency accommodation is not always the ideal solution, but it is extremely important to us that people are not left to sleep rough or in cars.

Campbell said she was delighted the Leathers had found a rental property.