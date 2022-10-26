Taranaki Regional Council's first female chairperson says council has opportunity to become one of the best in the country

Neil Walker and Charlotte Littlewood have been elected as deputy chairperson and chairperson of the Taranaki Regional Council.

Taranaki Regional Council has the opportunity to become one of the best in the country, its newly elected chairperson says.

Charlotte Littlewood, who is in her third term representing the New Plymouth Constituency, was elected unopposed at the council’s first meeting of the term on Wednesday, with Neil Walker as her deputy.

In doing so Littlewood became the council’s fourth chairperson and the first woman to hold the role.

One of the big challenges the council faces is the “raft” of government reform and regulation coming its way, Littlewood said.

“I think it's important for us to show leadership and where we can come up with community-driven solutions to solve our problems and show the government how it can be done.”

At the meeting she thanked her fellow councillors for their support and pledged to lead diligently, respectfully and with integrity.

Littlewood said that with the calibre of talent around the table, the council had a key opportunity to become one of the best councils in New Zealand.

She added she was looking forward to the fresh perspective of the four new councillors – Bonita Bigham, Donna Cram, Susan Hughes and Alan Jamieson – who joined the table for the first time.

Littlewood brings a range of leadership experience to the role – in her last term she chaired the council’s Policy and Planning committee and before being elected to the council she held management roles at Powerco and worked for the governments of New Zealand and the U.K.

Littlewood takes over from David MacLeod, who stepped down at this year’s election after 22 years in the job.

Walker, who was first elected in 1998, received a nomination for deputy from Littlewood and was also unopposed.

The council has also announced four of six iwi representatives to the council’s standing committees.

Peter Moeahu will remain on the Policy and Planning Committee for another three years and is joined by Emily Bailey and Mitchell Ritai, who represented iwi on the Consents and Regulatory Committee last term.

Newcomer Dion Luke will sit on the Consents and Regulatory Committee along with two other iwi representatives, who are still to be nominated.

Iwi representatives first joined the standing committees in 2016, as part of the region’s Treaty of Waitangi settlements.

The nominated iwi representatives have been endorsed by the eight iwi in the region.

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa Chair Liana Poutu said the representatives play an important role, allowing for greater iwi input into the council’s processes.