Five Taranaki retailers caught selling vaping products to minors

Five retailers in Taranaki have been hit with $500 fines after being nabbed selling vaping products to minors.

In September Te Whatu Ora National Public Health Service Taranaki ran controlled purchase operations (CPOs) on 16 retailers.

Five of the retailers breached the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act by selling vaping products to a child aged under 18 years of age.

Carly Stevenson, Taranaki Smokefree enforcement officer, said it was the second time two of the retailers had failed a CPO since July 1.

The five retailers that failed are Vogeltown Vape Lounge, Sweet Temptations, Nolantown Dairy, Sunshine Dairy’s Vape2Go, and High Street Vape.

"Every time a retailer breaches the regulations they are referred to the Ministry of Health who issue an infringement notice and a $500 fine. Retailers who breach for a third time could face prosecution,” Stevenson said.

A total of 56 premises in Taranaki have been visited as part of CPOs since July, Stevenson said.

Stevenson said vaping products were for people who smoked them as way to quit. Young people and others who don’t smoke should not vape and most vaping products contain nicotine which is addictive.

"For smokers, switching to vaping is less harmful than continuing to smoke, non-smokers who take up vaping risk harming their health," she said.