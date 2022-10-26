Taranaki's smallest council welcomes first ever Māori ward

Stratford District Council welcomed six returning councillors along with five fresh faces including its first Māori ward.

Tears flowed as the first-ever Māori ward representative on Taranaki’s smallest council stepped forward to deliver and sign this term’s declaration.

The 12-member Stratford District Council has five fresh faces at the table - the most of any local authority in the region this term – but members said welcoming Clive Tongaaw’hikau, the chair of Araukuku hapū, to the Māori ward was a special moment.

The Miranda St chambers were overflowing with representatives from Whakaahurangi Marae, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine, Ngāti Maru, family and friends as the newbies, and six returning councillors, plus mayor Neil Volzke, were sworn in on Tuesday.

“It was quite an emotional day,” Tongaaw’hikau said on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Queenstown Lakes Council sworn in as recount confirmed

* Taranaki local body election preliminary results

* Jim Tucker: The man who chronicled 'litany of lies'



“I hope that everyone that attended was spiritually connected to our culture.

“For me the job description is already written and that’s giving Māori a voice. That’s crucial.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Clive Tongaaw’hikau listens to the powhiri. He said it was an emotional day.

Tongaaw’hikau, who wore the cloak of Araukuku hapū during the ceremony, said his children were in attendance, as were family members from Auckland, Whanganui and Australia.

“People showed up,” he said.

Amongst the near 100-strong gathering sitting and standing in the chambers were returning councillor Min Mckay’s husband and two daughters, who were there to see her take up the post of deputy mayor.

The second-term councillor said she couldn’t explain how she was feeling about her new role.

“There’s going to be some big challenges for me personally, learning some new skills and taking on additional responsibilities, but at the same time there’s a lot for the whole council to dig their teeth into as a whole.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Returning councillor Min McKay was announced as deputy Mayor for the 2022 to 2025 term.

That included the new Māori ward, which was agreed in May 2021 during an emergency meeting held on the last day that councils could make a decision on the matter.

“I think it’s a beautiful way to move forward into the next three years,” McKay said.

“The Māori world view has a really cool lens that I have a lot of respect for, so I’m excited to see what more of that we can bring to the council.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Tears were shed as Māori ward councillor Clive Tongaaw’hikau presented and signed the declaration.

The day started at 1pm with a karakia. Then all councillors made their way into the council building followed by family, friends, school students and children.

Iwi representatives spoke for an hour and when the speeches came to an end, the crowd spread around the room offering hongi, sharing kai and taking photos to remember the day.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Spotswood college students led a haka inside the council chambers.

Students from Stratford High School, Saint Mary’s Diocesan, New Plymouth Girls’ High School and Spotswood College filled the chambers with waiata and a haka for the official ceremony.

The meeting was opened by Chief Executive Sven Hanne, with Mayor Neil Volzke, who was elected unopposed, sworn in first to take the role of chair for the rest of the meeting and be presented his mayoral chains for his fifth term.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Mayor Neil Volzke was presented the mayoral chains by his wife, Debbie.

Mayor Volzke then invited each councillor to make and sign their declaration for the 2022 to 2025 term.

Returning councillors Grant Boyde, Jono Erwood, Amanda Harris, Vaughn Jones, Min Mckay and longest-serving elected member John Sandford all swore in alongside first time councillors Steve Beck, Annette Dudley, Ellen Hall, Matthew Watt and first Māori ward Clive Tongaaw’hikau.

The following council committees were established: