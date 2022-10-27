Ceramic artist's magical world of faces and flowers inspired by working with Peter Jackson

Ceramic artist Amy Brennan creates all sorts of characters from her New Plymouth garage

Amy Brennan doesn’t know what she’s going to create until her hands touch the clay.

Stepping inside the New Plymouth artist’s garage turned studio is like stepping into another magical world.

The eyes of her ceramic creations follow you, be they in bust form or as planters with greenery sprawling out of them.

Some are of notable figures, such as Frida Kahlo and Steve Zissou, but others have come straight from Brennan’s mind.

“Faces and flowers are my thing.”

READ MORE:

* The Taranaki potter topping up your morning cuppa with naughty words

* Taranaki potter takes on great New Zealand rock hunt

* Taranaki ceramic artist: Brockhill's upbringing is etched into the clay



Brennan is one of 79 artists opening their studios later his month as part of the Taranaki Arts Trail.

Brennan, who originally wanted to be a children's book illustrator, moved home to Taranaki in 2019 after working in the film industry in Wellington for 20 years.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Ceramic artist Amy Brennan is one of 79 artists opening their studios as part of the Taranaki Arts Trail.

She worked for WingNut Films, working directly for Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh and thinks being around the film masks inspired her style.

“My position was production assistant/archivist, and I managed all of their private collections.

“I was one of a small team, which was pretty much 24/7.”

While working there she met her partner Nick, who came out from New York for the job.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Brennan has created a magical world of characters from clay.

But when she got closer to the age of 40, Brennan started to want a change.

“I always had a dream of saving money to buy a house and make art for a living and that’s essentially what I did.

“Nick came out here specifically to work in film so Taranaki was a slightly hard sell, but my mum had some health issues so that was another reason for coming back here, and he managed to get a job at Puke Ariki, he’s the digital specialist there.”

Brennan first got an interest in clay back in 2014 when she attended a night course through Wellington Potters.

“I really loved the feeling of clay and could see the potential to mould my illustration background with 3D.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Some pieces are of notable figures but others have come straight from Brennan’s mind.

“I bought the wheel when The Hobbit shut down, and they sell off all the assets because I thought ‘that would be handy’.”

She then bought a second hand kiln which she relocated to her mum and dad’s in South Taranaki where it still sits today.

The first thing she put out was a bowl with spring flowers around it and said it sold and could have sold 10 times over.

She says she still struggles to price her own work for the time she puts in, but busts can retail for around $750 – $850 and planters for around $350.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Brennan fell in love with clay after doing a night course through Wellington Potters.

Through the Taranaki Arts Trail she said she will also have smaller, more affordable pieces available.

Brennan makes everything at her New Plymouth home and then travels it all down to her kiln to fire it, then she transports it back to her house to glaze it and travels back to her kiln to fire it again.

She doesn’t have room to have the kiln at her own house and because of the travel time says it’s hard to put a time frame on how long each piece takes her.

“It's all about finding the right audiobook to zone out.”

The Taranaki Arts Trail is on October 28 – 30 and November 4 – 6.