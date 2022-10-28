Taranaki Regional Council calling for people to have their say on fresh water as big decisions loom

The Taranaki Regional Council is developing a Natural Resources Plan for Taranaki and wants to get as much feedback as possible.

As big decisions about the future of freshwater in the region loom, Taranaki Regional Council is calling for people’s thoughts to help shape its plans for the future.

The council is developing a Natural Resources Plan for Taranaki that will replace the Regional Freshwater Plan and other statutory documents.

This is in response to the government’s far-reaching freshwater regulations aimed at restoring and protecting the health of waterways in New Zealand.

Six freshwater management units (FMUs) are being proposed for Taranaki – the Northern Hill Country, the Pātea Catchment, the Waitara Catchment, the Coastal Terraces, the Southern Hill Country and the Volcanic Ring Plain.

Within each FMU the council will set time-specific freshwater goals aligned with community and iwi aspirations to build better environmental outcomes and plan and prepare for the future.

The council wants to hold a kōrero with people in the region to understand these aspirations as well as help guide targets, limits and rules.

People can have their say on an interactive website that allows residents to click on areas that are important to them and leave feedback.

They’re also able to let the council know their views on each of the six FMUs and if the approach to creating these areas is the right one.

Taranaki Regional Council director environment quality Abby Matthews said feedback is vital.

“That could be identifying those special places where they like to cool off on a hot summer’s day, to what we could all be doing to protect the natural beauty of our rivers, streams and lakes.

“For others, it may mean being able to practice mahinga kai or other cultural activities.”

Matthews said webpages provide all the information people will need and surveys are short and user-friendly.

“There’s an interactive map available as well where people can pick a value they want to comment on, place it on the location they’re interested in and share their views.”

Feedback isn’t just online Matthews said – the council is looking to get out and about in the community.

“If you've got a community group meeting or something going on, and you'd like to hear more about it, we're happy to come and talk to people as well, we really just want to hear from people as much as possible.”

The council has also launched storymaps for the FMUs that tell a story of what’s happening within the region’s waterways.

Feedback on the values, the FMUs and the long-term vision for freshwater in Taranaki can be made from 26 October to 9 December, the Natural Resources Plan will be notified in mid-2024.