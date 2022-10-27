'An absolute joke': Overseas voters have no say, as papers arrive weeks after voting closes

Australian-based New Plymouth voter Ngaere Woodford-Bender only received her voting papers on Tuesday, more than two weeks after voting closed.

A New Plymouth ratepayer now living in Australia says the voting system is an “absolute joke” and needs to change, after her papers turned up weeks after voting closed.

Ngaere Woodford-Bender was expecting to have her say on the New Plymouth District Council election from her Newcastle, Australia, home.

She had updated her details with the electorate office two months before voting opened and had schooled up on the New Plymouth mayoral and council candidates.

While she waited, and waited, the final day of voting passed by, along with her chance to tick any boxes. Her voting papers finally arriving on Tuesday – more than two weeks after voting closed at noon on October 8.

SUPPLIED Woodford-Bender was one of several eligible voters based overseas who were denied the chance to have their say in the local body election because their voting papers turned up after voting closed. (file photo)

Although she’s lived in Australia for the last eight years, Woodford-Bender remains eligible to vote, something she did for the last general election without issue.

She has called the voting system “an absolute joke” that needs to change, and her view has been shared online by a number of frustrated voters living in different parts of the world.

Marilyn Lunt, another eligible New Plymouth voter who lives in Victoria, Australia, also received her voting papers on Tuesday.

“Can't even say better late than never,” she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth residents got to cast their vote in person right up until the cut-off time on October 8, with some people running to get their in before voting closed.

Other voters living in the United States and the United Kingdom have also reported receiving their election papers well after the October 8 closing date.

When questioned about the issue a spokeswoman for the New Plymouth District Council said the social media posts were the first time they had been made aware of the issue.

However, any questions about the delays had to be forwarded to the managing director of electorate officers Dale Ofsoske.

“Yes I am aware that some electors overseas have only just received their voting packs, and I understand not just for the New Plymouth District Council area,” Ofsoske said.

He did, however, confirm anyone with an overseas address were airmailed their voting packs on September 16.

STUFF Most people think of councils as roads, rubbish and rates - but what do they actually do, and why do councils matter?

Ofsoske said he had sought an answer from New Zealand Post who responded with a statement saying voter packs destined for Australia were sent from the Auckland International Mail Centre on time for delivery.

“It is difficult to determine why a customer may have experienced delays,” the statement said.

“International mail passes through multiple touchpoints, and can be prone to delays at different points of the process, many of these touchpoints are outside our control.

“NZ Post was not experiencing any delays to exporting items offshore at the time of sending, but it is possible that any delays could have occurred at the offshore end of the process.”

The delays in postal voting would likely strengthen calls to introduce online voting which were made while voter numbers remained low in the lead-up to election’s last day.

They included New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom who stressed the need to provide an online option for voters to attract a younger demographic.

His views were echoed by New Plymouth’s highest polling council candidate Dinnie Moeahu.

“The technology is out there, and we have to encourage central Government to look at electronic voting,” Moeahu said.