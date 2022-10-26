Taranaki State Highway repairs 'do not meet expectations' and will need to be done again, NZTA Waka Kotahi says

Work has been under way at Mountain Rd, Tariki, between Midhirst and Inglewood, since early August, (File photo)

Repairs to a stretch of State Highway 3 in Taranaki are not good enough and need to be rectified, NZTA Waka Kotahi has admitted, with contractor Downer set to wear the as-yet-unknown cost.

Work has been under way at Mountain Rd, Tariki, between Midhirst and Inglewood, since early August, including fixing potholes, sealing the surface and line marking.

But Waka Kotahi has now said the recent road rebuilding work “does not meet the expectations it has for work on its state highways”.

Earlier this month, Downer had to carry out urgent repairs at a section adjacent to Old Mountain Rd after cold weather caused the reseal to fail, with severe loss of stones and chips.

“The team at Downer acknowledges and apologises for the current situation and will be fixing it at their cost,” a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke was not impressed.

“We have been pushing hard for Waka Kotahi to undertake more repair work on SH3 so should be pleased that the seasonal maintenance programme is under way, but it has started with a big disappointment when this particular job failed so badly after just a few days.”

And motorists expect better, he said.

“I think most people are happy to put up with some inconvenience and delays while the work is being carried out, but they don’t expect to go through the same exercise a short time later.”

Waka Kotahi acting central North Island regional maintenance and operations manager Rob Service said Downer holds the current Network Outcomes Contract for Taranaki, effective from July 1, 2020 for an initial seven-year term.

“We have been very clear with Downer that this situation is not acceptable, which they have acknowledged and agreed.”

No date has been given for the repair work, which is weather dependant, to begin, but people will be advised in advance.

The work will require several days and nights of dry weather and warm day and night-time temperatures for the chip to embed properly into the road surface.

Last week Stuff reported that more Taranaki drivers have written to Waka Kotahi seeking compensation for damage caused to their vehicles by the region’s highways than the drivers of Auckland, Wellington and the entire South Island combined.

On Waka Kotahi’s website it says Waka Kotahi or its contractors will only provide compensation if they have not taken reasonable care to maintain the state highway network in good condition.

But despite the contractor taking responsibility for the state of the road, Waka Kotahi would not commit to paying compensation.

“Drivers are expected to drive to the local conditions and recognise that conditions may vary along a stretch of road,” a spokesperson said.

“There is traffic management in place to alert drivers to a change in road condition and direct them to drive to the conditions.

“In addition, it is also expected that drivers have insurance for their vehicles in the event of any damage that may occur on the road.

“Complaints that claim road condition has caused damage to a vehicle are assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“Waka Kotahi and our contractors investigate to see if there are any exceptional circumstances we should be aware of, which may trigger further actions by Waka Kotahi or our contractor.”