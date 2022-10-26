Moeahu to head up new development committee

New Plymouth councillor Dinnie Moeahu will chair a newly established committee aimed at focussing on poverty in the community.

New Plymouth’s highest polling council candidate will head up a new Community Development Committee with a focus on helping people from low or fixed-income households.

Dinnie Moeahu’s appointment was among a series of announcements that New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom made on Wednesday.

“We have heard loud and clear about the significant gaps in the central government welfare and support systems, the fact they are being amplified by rampant inflation, meaning more and more Taranaki people are falling through the cracks and something needs to be done locally,” Holdom said.

He believed Moeahu’s years of experience working in the community made put him the best candidate to lead the new committee.

“He has accepted the challenge of working across multiple organisations within the region to determine how we can better support connection and coordination in community development across our district and the wider region to better support our people,” Holdom said.

“Two key areas our community development committee will be looking to address over the next three years are food poverty and housing.”

That included coming up with a district or regional wide plan to reduce food-poverty and help address the housing crisis.

The new committee comprises the functions of the former Community Funding Committee along with an expanded remit to develop increased collaboration with Government agencies, Mana Whenua, as well as non-profit and volunteer organisations.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Amanda Clinton-Gohdes will chair Finance Audit and Risk.

Other appointments included second-term councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes as chair of the Finance Audit and Risk Committee, while veteran Marie Pearce will chair the Council-Controlled Organisations Committee.

Another veteran councillor, Gordon Brown, will continue to co-chair Te Huinga Taumatau, iwi-Council partnership committee, while newcomer Bali Haque picks up an important role as chair the Strategy and Operations Committee, reflecting his experience in governance roles across the country.

Former mayor Harry Duynhoven returns to chair the Strategic Projects Committee, which has been updated to include an independent member with skills in project delivery and large-scale civil construction.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth District councillor Anneka Carlson will chair a working party on climate change.

There has also been a stronger focus on climate change for the next three years, with second-term councillor Anneka Carlson selected to chair a Sustainability Working Party.

Holdom said Carlson has demonstrated a passion for environmental sustainability and the need to think outside the box when it came to the district’s climate change response as well as the need to reduce waste going to landfill.

Another second-term councillor, Sam Bennett, will chair the Aged and Accessibility Working Party.