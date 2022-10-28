New Plymouth district councillor calls for tighter vaping regulations

Neither councils nor health agencies have any legal tools to regulate the location or number of stores selling vaping supplies, New Plymouth District councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes says.

A New Plymouth district councillor is calling for stronger regulation of vape shops, after five retailers in the city were caught selling to minors.

A controlled operation by Te Whatu Ora recently saw five retailers fined $500 for the rule breaking, with two of them being repeat offenders.

Now, councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes is calling for better regulation.

“At the moment, neither councils nor health agencies have any legal tools to regulate the location or number of stores selling vaping supplies. There are dairies and vape stores located next to schools and opposite playgrounds which are selling vaping equipment, and currently there’s nothing we can do about it.”

The latest data shows 90% of tobacco retailers are located within 1km of schools, and are typically over-concentrated in lower income areas, Clinton-Gohdes, who is concerned vaping retailers are beginning to do the same, said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Clinton-Gohdes would like regulations to include non-specialist stores, like dairies, which sell vape products. (file photo)

A Bill is currently being considered by the Health Select Committee to introduce further regulation of vaping retailers.

The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill would give the Director-General of Health power to limit the numbers of specialist vape stores, and potentially the location of them.

But Clinton-Gohdes said she was concerned the current version of the Bill only regulated “specialist vape stores’’ and did not regulate other retailers, such as dairies, which sell vaping products.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ), on behalf of councils around the country, has asked the Select Committee to go further.

LGNZ’s submission to the Select Committee asked that the Bill restrict the sale of vaping products to R18 specialist vape stores, as well as develop proximity limits to prevent the clustering of vaping product retailers and protect young people.

Clinton-Gohdes said it was important not to replace one harmful product with another, and that young people were protected from the “health issues vaping can cause”.

A report on the Bill is due from the Health Select Committee by December 1, 2022, when they will make recommendations.