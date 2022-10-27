What's on in Taranaki this week

Donna O’Donaghue’s ‘Fragmented Light’ which is part of the Spring exhibition at Koru on Devon.

Here is what’s on in the Taranaki arts and entertainment scene over the next week.

Spring, Koru on Devon, opens Saturday, October 29

“Spring” features well known local artists Tony Rumball, Donna O’Donaghue, and Fay Looney plus work from their collaboration members.

Fay celebrates Hydrangeas with her large brushed aluminium prints.

Show Me Shorts, Len Lye Cinema, Thursday 27 October and Saturday 29 October.

Show Me Shorts screens the best new short films from Aotearoa and across the world at 36 cinemas and community venues nationwide during 7-30 October.

The first screening on October 27 sold out, so a second screening has been added due to demand on Saturday, October 29th at 11:30am.

Fibreworks, Percy Thomson Gallery, Stratford, on until November 13

Taranaki Creative Fibre’s biennial showcase of the colourful and amazing work they create in felt, weaving, spinning and knitting and a whole host of other techniques. CF members will be sitting and creating at the gallery most days.

It’s All About the Thread, Lysaght Watt Gallery, Hawera, on until November 12

Colour and thread combine to create beautiful embroidery in this exhibition by members of the South Taranaki Stitchcraft Guild in conjunction with a wonderful variety of artworks from south and central artists taking part in the Taranaki Arts Trail.

Tutus on Tour, TSB Showplace, Tuesday, 1 November at 7pm

Tutus on Tour brings a ray of summer sunshine to the stage, with a gala programme which showcases the dancers of our national ballet company at their very best, from beloved classical favourites to recent works that have claimed a rightful place on the international stage.

The pas de trois from Le Corsaire offers firecracker virtuosity, while the joyful ‘Waltz of the Pohutukawa Flowers’ and grand pas de deux from our production of The Nutcracker, choreographed by Val Caniparoli, look forward to Christmas with warmth and grandeur.

Tickets from $26 (+fees) from Ticketek or the TSB Showplace Box Office.

Winemaker Degustation with Gordon Russell, TSB Showplace, Thursday, 3 November at 6pm

Experience a five-course degustation meal and an exclusive wine tasting hosted by Esk Valley Winemaker Gordon Russell, presented by the TSB Showplace.

Gordon returns to his hometown New Plymouth to present his new range of Artisanal wines in the beautiful Bryan Robb Lounge.

Gordon weaves wine stories around five matched courses and his own special playlist, in what will be a feast for all the senses and a celebration of Taranaki produce.

Restricted to 18 years and older.

Tickets $120 per person (+fees) from Ticketek or the TSB Showplace Box Office.

Urzila Carlson, TSB Showplace, Saturday, 5 November at 7.30pm

Urzila is bringing her trademark deadpan humour and cheeky wit to New Plymouth with her new tour, It's Personal. Catch the comedy icon a show about the days of total oversharing on social media, keeping your cards close to your chest but walking around naked but still minding your own business.

Tickets $37.50 (+fees) from Ticketek or the TSB Showplace Box Office.

Art display and midday music sessions, St Andrews, Liardet St, Oct 28 – Nov 5

Art exhibition ‘God is...’ on from 10am to 2pm and live music on 12.15pm – 12.45pm daily.

