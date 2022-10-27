Duo accused of violent attack at New Plymouth motel plead not guilty

It is alleged three people, including two women, violently assaulted a man staying at the Braemar Motor Inn in New Plymouth on October 24.

Two women have pleaded not guilty to an alleged violent attack on a man staying at a New Plymouth motel.

Maxien Linda Ann Chand, 33, and Veronica Maree Poa, 32, appeared in the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday, where they are jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both women pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleges the pair, along with another person, seriously assaulted a man at the Braemar Motor Inn on Powderham St on October 24.

The charge carries a maximum jail term of 14 years.

The defendants elected trial by jury, and will appear in court on January 19 for a case review hearing.

Chand consented to a remand in custody ahead of her next court date, while Poa, through defence lawyer Jo Woodcock, applied for bail, which police opposed.

Judge Gregory Hikaka denied the application.

Along with the allegation of serious violence, Poa faces two other charges.

She pleaded not guilty to breaching community detention, and previously pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while disqualified, for which she will be sentenced on November 30.