REVIEW: Ditch your Saturday night plan and go see Curtains

Curtains is a murder mystery musical that will make you laugh out loud.

What: Curtains

Where: 4th Wall Theatre, New Plymouth

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday night until November 19

Reviewed by: Federico Magrin

Sure it’s a murder mystery with multiple bodies, but Curtains is also hilarious and it really does keep you guessing right to the end.

The cabaret-style 4th Wall Theatre had almost every table occupied on opening night on Thursday with a strong cast of local actors supporting professional actor Drew Noble, who plays the lead role of Lieutenant Frank Cioffi.

Curtains is a multi-layered dancing and singing period piece set in 1950s Boston. As well as a great whodunit, it’s a reflection on the ins and outs of theatre, critics and love too.

The action begins on the opening night of Robbin’ Hood, which goes suddenly askew when out-of-tune lead actress Jessica Cranshaw is murdered on stage.

READ MORE:

* Shakespearean bard Michael Hurst comes to town

* Students chase Broadway dreams in intensive Auckland programme

* Helena is going to be a triple musical theatre threat



And from there on, the stage is packed with talented actresses and actors impersonating actors and actresses – meta-theatre at its best.

Supplied Lead actor Drew Noble and the company decipher ominous death threats from a killer.

The two-act show is full of both momentous and ridiculous moments, such as the witty comments of Robbin’ Hood director Cristopher Belling which break the theatrical fourth wall.

Noble captivates the public with a remarkable performance as Lieutenant Cioffi, who finds his role as investigator complicated by his own romantic inclinations.

Tessa Deacle plays Nikki Harris and her memorable voice and charisma on stage brought the night alive as, paraphrasing Lieutenant Cioffi's words, she makes for a “lovely” performance.

Supplied Choreographer and director Helena Harvey has spread unexpected references to New Plymouth in the piece.

New Plymouth choreographer Helena Harvey and musical director Phillip Malcolm scattered hidden jokes and references throughout the show that will delight locals’ ears and eyes.

With a series of murders at the centre of Curtains, you are kept glued to your seat until the very last scene, when the question of “whodunit” is finally answered.

Ten days before opening night Helena Harvey didn’t have a full cast, but she managed to stage a show which is coordinated and energetic with well-studied choreography.

“Life is full of setbacks and disappointments,” says the character Oscar Shapiro, a banker and the producer of Robbin’ Hood. Surely, Curtains will not be one of those.