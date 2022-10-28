Tool to save houseplants named winner of Taranaki Young Enterprise Scheme Awards

Jayden Clark, 17, and Ashkan Azarkish, 16, are the founders of EzSoil and were named the Taranaki regional winner of the Young Enterprise Scheme Awards.

Two teenage boys who invented a product to save their parents’ houseplants have come out on top at the Taranaki Young Enterprise Scheme Awards.

Jayden Clarke and Ashkan Azarkish, of New Plymouth Boys High School, started business EzSoil as part of Young Enterprise and created a digital plant monitor which enables you to keep track of your pot plant’s moisture, sunlight, temperature and humidity requirements via an app on your phone.

To win the title EzSoil completed a variety of business milestones during the year culminating in pitching the business to a panel of judges - Eve Kawana-Brown from Massey University, Ngaio Mārama from the Toi Foundation and Dr Jan Lockett-Kay from WITT.

The pair will compete at the national finals on December 6 to vie for the title of The Lion Foundation Young Enterprise Scheme Company of the Year.

Twenty-one other regional champions from across New Zealand will compete at the event.