Yes it's dominated by dairy farms but Taranaki's fruit and vegetable growers on the rise

California-born Melissa Holmes, who runs a market garden in Taranaki, says the time were changing and more farmers will turn to growing vegetables and fruit in the future.

It took seven years for Melissa Holmes to turn half an acre of land in Taranaki into a successful business – and now she employs four people to help her grow and harvest organic vegetables.

The California-born woman said despite being renowned as a dairy farming mecca, Taranaki had an excellent climate and soil for growing vegetables year-round.

She’s not the only one who thinks so. In the last five years at least five small-scale market gardens have been established in the region, with most supplying high-quality fruit and vegetables direct to consumers.

Holmes bought her half an acre of land in 2015 and back then she said it was widely held the most profitable use of land was to grow grass for dairy cows.

But she opted to use her land to establish the Coastal Market Garden where she grows everything from strawberries to zucchini to tomatoes, cucumbers, turnips and artichokes.

Holmes sells much of her fruit and vegetables at the Sunday farmer’s market in New Plymouth and by delivering veggie boxes to customers.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki had the perfect weather and soil for growing vegetables, Holmes says.

“I am a big believer in farmers' markets and being able to supply your vegetables locally,” she said.

People were becoming more interested in knowing where their food was coming from and, whether they were online or at the farmers market, they “would rather have it local.”

“You know, it doesn’t make much sense for food to come from Auckland when it can be grown here.”

Even though Taranaki was dominated by dairy, its “perfect weather and soil”, combined with a societal change in attitude towards local food production would likely see an increase in the number of fruit and vegetable operating in the region, Holmes said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff “It doesn’t make much sense for food to come from Auckland when it can be grown here,” Holmes says.

The number of small market gardens operating in Taranaki would seem to support her position with Roebuck Farm near New Plymouth and Kaitake Farm in Oakura often seen as two pioneers of an increasingly large group.

Economic development agency Venture Taranaki has also determined horticulture was "ripe for growth”, with the industry able to capitalise on the “micro-climates” around Taranaki Maunga.

In its Branching Out initiative it found crops such as hemp for construction, hops, avocado, medicinal plants, indigenous ingredients, kiwifruit, gin botanicals and legumes had the potential to thrive in the region.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A resurgent interest in locally grown food has seen people turning dairy land into market gardens.

In Stratford Levina Gorton is on a similar path to Holmes. Gorton resigned from her job as a meat inspector and converted 3.6 hectares of dairy farm into a market garden.

She grows a large variety of vegetables and is preparing to harvest a crop of spring onion and bok choy.

Gorton sells her produce at Prospero market in Stratford and at Eltham’s car boot sale.

“I was handing out vegetables that I have grown to friends and family anyway, so I thought why not help the community and get some fresh veggies at cheap prices,” she said.

Even though working in a market garden was as labour-intensive as being a meat inspector, she said if you worked the soil you could “taste the difference.”