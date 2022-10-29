Third annual Lake Rotomanu trout fishing day reels in plenty

Kaitlin Tee, 12, Dad Shaun Tee, and Matthew Tee, 14, had a great day at the 3rd annual Lake Rotomanu family trout fishing day.

For Shaun Tee, the annual Lake Rotomanu trout fishing day was a great opportunity to get his kids involved in the family sport.

It’s something he, his father, and his grandfather have all been involved in.

“It’s been good fun.

“My daughter got the first catch of the family group, so we’re going to fry that up.”

Saturday was the third year for the event and the second time the Tee family had gone along.

Taranaki Fish and Game fund the release of 500 rainbow trout into Lake Rotomanu in New Plymouth for the event plus an extra 150 rainbow trout from its Hāwera hatchery.

LISA BURD/Stuff Kaitlin caught the first fish of the day in their family group.

The objective of the day is to create an angling opportunity for families by providing them with the knowledge, skills and support to successfully fish Lake Rotomanu as well as providing parents and caregivers with the skills to be able to bring their children or grandchildren back fishing in the future.

Tee said their family had a great day and had parked up at a sheltered part of the lake which was ideal for kids casting.

“It’s been successful and enjoyed a sausage and a choccie fish, too.”