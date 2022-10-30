Wet weather doesn't hold diehard gardeners back in first weekend of festival

The Taranaki Garden Festival began on Friday and Rhys Cumpstone and Tim Allingham, with their garden Over The Rainbow, are in for a second year.

While wet weather made the turnout disappointing for some, gardeners say those who did brave the rain to attend the opening weekend of the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival have been enthusiastic and kind.

The 10-day festival got under way on Friday alongside the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival, the Taranaki Arts Trail, and the Sustainable Backyards Trail.

This is the second year Rhys Cumpstone and Tim Allingham’s garden Over The Rainbow has been in the Taranaki Garden Festival, and they found the turnout surprising.

“It’s been a little bit disappointing,” Cumpstone said. “We had 150 through on Saturday whereas last year we had 180.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Allingham showing a map of their garden which features a little bit of everything.

By 10.30am Sunday, only eight people had gone through.

He put the low turnout down to the cloudy and wet weather and hoped numbers would pick up.

Cumpstone described their garden as mixed and eclectic with a little bit of everything.

“We’ve got native bush at the back through to grasses from Australia and a lot of bromeliads.

“It meanders down the hill and feels like a lot of different gardens in one, but it works.”

Although they had not seen huge numbers, Cumpstone said those who had been through were enthusiastic and encouraging.

“The people who are prepared to go out in this weather are keen and passionate about gardens.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tetsu Garnett, photographed in Over the Rainbow garden in New Plymouth in 2021, said the first weekend of the festival has been great (File photo).

Tetsu Garnett, garden festival manager, said the first weekend had exceeded her expectations and she had spoken to visitors from Taupo, Whangarei, and Dunedin – “people just coming to enjoy the region”.

“Gardeners understand the weather, and they’re here to enjoy. They’ve come prepared in their raincoats, so it’s fine.”

Taranaki Arts Festival Trust/Supplied Michael Mansvelt's ‘Return to Paradise’ installation in Huatoki Plaza for the Taranaki Garden Festival.

An addition to this year's festival is an installation, ‘Return to Paradise’ by Michael Mansvelt, in the Huatoki Plaza in New Plymouth.

Mansvelt has created an area for people to relax and get a taste of the festival using a range of jungle-like planting.

“We’ve had a hiatus from the landscape design project for a few years due to Covid, but to be able to collaborate with Michael, a local, is wicked and the foresight of the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust board wanting to give something back to the community.

“There are a lot of locals who may not have engaged with the festival, so this is a way of highlighting the festival to the city,” Garnett said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Heather Kelly, from Inglewood, had a good turn out for the first weekend.

Heather Kelly, whose Mokihi Way Garden, on the outskirts of Inglewood, is in the Taranaki Fringe Garden Festival, had been happy with the numbers so far.

She has been in the festival for several years but does one year in, one year out.

“For me this year has been far better than last time.”

Kelly said hers is a town garden over 700sqm and is intensively planted.

She has traditional perennials and a lot of unusual plants which she says can be hard to find such as salvia silver sage, ablution climbing Chinese lantern, and veilchenblau rose.

“They’ve been forgotten, and I’ve been trying to resurrect them.

“Many people come through and say, ‘I haven’t seen one of those for years.’”

Kelly is retired and said the garden was now her full-time job.

While she said she could not get everything to grow at the same rate, she was happy with it.

“It’ll grow and develop.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Tony and Karen Waterson from Stratford are loving being part of the Taranaki Arts Trail and say it’s a good opportunity to get their names out there.

For Tony and Karen Waterstone, who are in the Taranaki Arts Trail in Stratford, turnout had also been a bit slow.

They pair usually got a few sales from the trail but said it was more about getting their names out there.

Tony takes out top prizes in New Zealand for his wood work and Karen specialises in realist paintings.

LISA BURD/Stuff Tony is a woodwork artist and Karen is a realism painter.

Tony’s work shop is right beside Karen’s studio, so they often critique each other as well as collaborate.

“They’re hobbies that got out of hand really,” Karen said.

“We’ve been retired for six years now, so it gives us more time to do what we want. Jobs tie you down.”