Double-hulled waka makes stop at Port Taranaki on three-month journey

The waka hourua (double-hulled waka) Ngahiraka Mai Tawhiti docked at Port Taranaki this weekend.

A double-hulled waka docked at Port Taranaki had to take on extra supplies after smoke from a digger fire damaged its food stocks.

The waka hourua (double-hulled waka) Ngahiraka Mai Tawhiti is on a three-month journey around the North Island and was tied up on the boat pontoon when the fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at lee breakwater.

Port Taranaki delivered food to the crew to replace the damaged items and they were able to set sail for Wellington on Sunday morning.

The vessel’s voyage celebrates the 30th anniversary of the building of waka hourua Te Aurere, built by the late celestial navigator and master waka builder Sir Hekenukumai Busby, who also built Ngahiraka Mai Tawhiti, in 2000.

READ MORE:

* Learning how Māori ancestors got around the world by waka hourua

* Tuia 250 waka set to sail again after broken mast replaced in Taranaki

* Tuia 250 waka sails into Port Taranaki for repairs



Port Taranaki The waka is on a three-month journey around the North Island and is captained by Joelene Busby Cole and Terissa Busby.

Ngahiraka Mai Tawhiti was part of the Tui 250 flotilla in 2019 – a 75-day voyage around New Zealand to commemorate 250 years since the first onshore encounter between Māori and Pākehā.

On that occasion, the vessel had an unscheduled stop at Port Taranaki for repairs after the main mast was damaged by heavy weather at sea north of Taranaki.

It’s the first time wāhine Māori have captained the waka hourua.

Joelene Busby Cole and Terissa Busby – descendants of Sir Hekenukumai – are captaining the vessel throughout the journey.