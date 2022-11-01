David MacLeod confirmed as National Party candidate for New Plymouth

David MacLeod has been confirmed as the National Party candidate for New Plymouth.

New Plymouth’s new National Party candidate will not lack ambition when he contests the general election next year.

Former Taranaki Regional Council chairman David MacLeod, who was endorsed as National’s New Plymouth candidate on Monday night, wants a ministerial position if elected.

With a governance portfolio that includes the regional council, as well as director roles with Fonterra and Port Taranaki, MacLeod believes he would more than be up to the task.

“I’m eager to try and make a difference and as good a role as I can get in a National government is what I’m after,” he said.

“That’s not being a back bencher, I want more than that because we haven’t had a cabinet minister in Taranaki for decades.”

The 54-year-old had always been reluctant to seek a political career in central government but realised he was now at a “fork in the road” of his governance career after two decades on the regional council.

His admiration for National Party leader Christopher Luxon and deputy Nicola Willis, with whom he worked at Fonterra where she was an executive, was one reason he opted to seek the candidate’s role in an electorate that was won by first-time Labour MP Glen Bennett in 2020 with a majority of 2555 votes.

A National supporter for as long as he can remember, MacLeod’s godfather was the late Venn Young, a former Social Welfare Minster and father of National New Plymouth MP Jonathan Young, who served between 2008 and 2020.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ National Party leader Christopher Luxon is due to visit New Plymouth on Thursday.

“I like Christopher Luxon’s almost CEO attitude because he wants people on capability, on merit, and it’s not about that fact of having to be there for two terms before you can think of being a minister,” he said.

For MacLeod to figure in any potential post-election plans, he knows he has to gain the confidence of the party’s leadership.

“But my CV includes a lot of experience in local government, environment, conservation, agriculture and energy,” he said.

“There are a lot of portfolios that I have got a lot of pretty serious experience in at the highest level that could potentially be of interest to the party.”

An electrician in his first trade, MacLeod ending up buying into Hāwera-based firm Greaves Electrical when he was just 23 after a stake was offered to him by owner Alan Greaves if he did not go overseas.

After helping to build the business up he acquired the company in 1999 before he eventually sold it to concentrate on network construction company Linepower with wife Leasa, who is the company’s compliance manager.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour MP Glen Bennett won the New Plymouth seat at the last election with a majority of 2555 votes.

As for turning Bennett’s majority and winning the New Plymouth seat, MacLeod was positive about achieving it, but it would take a lot of hard work.

“I’m totally confident there is going to be a swing back, it’s just how much of a swing back it’s going to be,” he said.

Locally, his campaign would start engaging with the community to see if his “barometer check” was right on exactly how they were being represented before he started on several main issues, including the state of Taranaki’s roads and intersections, while he was keen to investigate how immigration could be improved to the region to increase skilled workers.

He was also intending to put more of a spotlight on the oil and gas industry and agriculture in the region.