House ransacked by burglars who made off with $20k Harley Davidson gift meant for victim's grandson

A series of burglaries committed in central and south Taranaki in March this year have links to 33-year-old Aaron Gwatkin, who pleaded guilty to six charges this week. (File Photo)

Burglars snatched a Taranaki man’s project to restore a $20,000 Harley Davidson motorcycle for his grandson when they smashed their way into his home and ransacked it.

That crime was part of a series that Aaron Elvis Gwatkin committed in the region earlier this year, with some help from accomplices.

On March 13, Gwatkin had borrowed a van and travelled to a Stratford address about 6.45pm.

The victim did not know Gwatkin, or the two others who were with him, the police summary of facts said.

The trio smashed their way in through the front door.

In the lounge was a custom-built Harley Davidson motorbike, which the victim had been working on in order to give as a present for his grandson.

It was valued at $20,000.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Aaron Gwatkin will be sentenced in the Hāwera District Court on February 20. (File Photo)

Gwatkin and his co-offenders then “ransacked” every room in the house, smashing up property before leaving with the motorbike, the summary of facts said.

A week prior, on March 5, Gwatkin and two others went to a Hāwera property without permission from the owner.

They stole between 40-50 sheets of roofing iron, valued at $4500, which had not long been delivered to the address.

The group then travelled to Gwatkin’s rental home, where the summary of facts said he had been hired to fix the roof.

Gwatkin sold the stolen roofing iron to the property owner for $700, before completing the repair job.

On March 21, and this time acting alone, the 33-year-old went to a Mountain Rd address in Eltham, which had previously been burgled.

The house was under renovation and not occupied at the time.

Sven Brandsma/Stuff Paint and associated tools of the trade were burgled from a Taranaki home under renovation. (File Photo)

The defendant smashed a window to get inside and stole a pedestal sink, range hood, tins of paint, along with paint rollers, brushes and trays, a mirrored bathroom cabinet and tools.

When Gwatkin’s home was searched by police the following day, officers found packaging from the stolen range hood.

A sweep of his vehicle also found items stolen in the first Mountain Rd house burglary, and two others reported to police.

On Tuesday, during an appearance in the Hāwera District Court, Gwatkin pleaded guilty to three burglary charges and three of receiving property.

He will be sentenced on February 20.