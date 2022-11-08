Taranaki man launches petition to limit commercial fishing near coastal towns and cities

A Taranaki man wants to create commercial fishing exclusion zones around coastal New Zealand towns and cities in an effort to protect easily accessible reefs for future generations.

In an effort to protect easily accessible reefs for future generations, a Taranaki man wants to see commercial fishing banned from within 1km of the shore of coastal towns and cities.

Dominic Yukich, who started the change.org petition in late October, said while commercial fishing was important to New Zealand he wanted to ensure kids were able to fish, dive and explore like he was.

As of Monday Yukich’s petition had 522 signatures, and in an email the New Plymouth man said he had been overwhelmed by the number of people who had told him it was “well overdue”.

But Keith Mawson, of New Plymouth fish processor Egmont Seafoods, said the Taranaki fishery was abundant and there was no need for exclusion zones.

The petition comes two months after submissions closed on an iwi-lead proposal to ban the collection of kaimoana such as paua, crayfish and kina along much of the Taranaki coast and 3.7km out to sea.

The two-year ban was proposed as a way to provide time for the species to generate.

If the ban gets the green light from the Ministry of Primary industries it would provide legal backing to the rāhui set by hapū and kaitiaki of Ngāruahine and Taranaki Iwi.

Yukich said over his life he’d seen the “complete collapse” of a number of fisheries that were significant to his family and community because of commercial fishing.

“My wife’s family has a batch at Matarangi and the scallop fishery has collapsed there over the last 24 months, this means that no holidaymakers or their children can partake in harvest or consumption of scallops any longer.

“My family is from the far north where we have seen the scallop beds of Karikari Beach collapse also, this is another place we no longer are able to harvest scallops.”

Yukich, who lives and dives in New Plymouth, also claimed the AhuAhu Reef had been commercially harvested so heavily very few crayfish of legal size were left.

“As a recreational diver who is part of a larger diving community you get a feel for what is sustainable. The culture of recreational diving and fishing has moved to become a lot more focused on leaving something for the next generation to enjoy.

“I can't help but feel sometimes that these efforts are undermined when a commercial vessel can come through and take everything in an effort to fill a quota with no attachment to the local area or community.”

Yukich said most of the commercial fishing boat crews were hard working and he wanted commercial fishing to remain, just in areas that were slightly more remote.

“Unfortunately it becomes hard when recreational fishermen, divers and children are having to compete with commercial fishing outfits that have far superior equipment, technology and time.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Egmont Seafoods’ Keith Mawson didn’t think the petition woulds be well received by those in the industry.

Mawson didn’t think the petition would be well received by commercial fishers, who face some “massive exclusion zones” up and down the Taranaki coast.

“There is no pressure on this resource. If anything, the pressure is on the commercial sector to try and operate with such an abundant fishery.

“They haven’t set the commercial catch limits correctly around some of the fish stocks, so we spend our whole life trying not to catch certain fish, it’s ridiculous.”

Mawson said set netting and trawling is already banned close to shore.

Under the Hector’s and Māui dolphins Threat Management Plan set-netting it banned within 12 nautical miles of shore from Waiwhakaiho River north, and 7 nautical miles from Waiwhakaiho River south to and Hawera.

Commercial long line fishing would be affected if the petition was implemented, as well as operators targetting crayfish, who need to be fishing near or on reefs.

“I'm sure that there would absolutely be resistance from the commercial cray fishermen around any exclusions.”

Mawson said that if recreational fishers, who don’t have to report their catches like commercial fishers do, had an issue around fishing stock depletion then “maybe they should take a look at themselves”.