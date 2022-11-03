A Taranaki river mouth sees the start of restoration with tree planting initiative

The Waiwhakaiho River mouth catchment is getting an environmental boost with native trees being planted to help restore biodiversity on the coastal plot.

More than 2,500 trees have been donated to a Taranaki hapū working with volunteers to restore land at the Waiwhakaiho River mouth in New Plymouth.

Ngāti Tāwhirikura hapū has partnered with Powerco, who donated the trees, for Replant for Tomorrow.

Volunteers from both groups are transforming the area by growing native plants, as well as through fencing, weed control and pest eradication.

“Where we’re planting, right on this coastal strip, creates an environment for coastal birds, a bit of sanctuary for when the weather isn’t that great,” Ngāti Tāwhirikura hapū representative Dylin Bailey said.

The coastal land, near Te Rewa Rewa bridge, is covered in introduced kikuyu grass which is a fast-growing and aggressive weed, and Bailey said the hapū’s goal was to get rid of it and restore the area.

Volunteers from Powerco and its partners Wild for Taranaki, an environmental protection company, and Asplundh arborist, joined hapū members to plant native species including Taupata, Koromiko and Karamu.

SUPPLIED/Stuff There are more than 30 Powerco employees, members of Wild for Taranaki and Asplundh joining Ngāti Tāwhirikura hapū to restore the area.

“It’s to bring back biodiversity – the birds, the insects, the inanga (whitebait) – everything that relies on that whole ecosystem to thrive.”

The work extends 30km from Taranaki Maunga to the sea within the Waiwhakaiho River. It is helping hapū research the history of the river catchment and its important food gathering locations.

Bailey said: “The big aspiration – the big dream – is to have a 50-metre buffer zone on either side of the awa (river) – an ecological corridor from the mountain to the sea.”