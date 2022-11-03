Womad announces World of Words line up for 2023 festival

The Dominion Post editor, Anna Fifield, is one of the World of Words speakers at next year's Womad (File photo).

The full line up of speakers for Womad’s World of Words stage has been announced and features one of Stuff's own.

Editor of The Dominion Post and author of The Great Successor, Anna Fifield, will take to the stage at the New Plymouth festival taking place at Brooklands Park March 17 – 19.

Fifield was a foreign correspondent for international newspapers for 20 years, writing for the Financial Times and the Washington Post on postings in Seoul, Tehran, Beirut, Washington DC, Tokyo and, most recently, Beijing.

Her book The Great Successor: The Secret Rise and Rule of Kim Jong Un has been translated into 24 languages.

Joining Fifield will be poet Chris Tse, multidisciplinary artist Daren Kamali, painter Dick Frizzell (MNZM), comedian James Nokise, author Lil O'Brien, cabaret performers Mad Doggerel Caberet, screenwriter, director and author Michael Bennett (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Whakaue), Poetry Slam host Penny Ashton, lawyer and author Rose Carlyle and independent researcher and writer Dr. Susette Goldsmith.

The traditional Kunming garden is the home of The World Of Words stage, which looks to celebrate diverse and exciting voices and is designed to inspire people to think, talk, laugh, listen and learn.