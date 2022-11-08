Taranaki speed golfers shooting to be top of the world

New Plymouth’s Jamie Reid and Robin Smith are in the United States to compete in the Speedgolf World Championships.

Top-ranked Taranaki speed golfers Jamie Reid and Robin Smith are about to fly down the Florida fairways in search of individual and team world titles.

The pair will spend about a week on a reconnaissance mission to size up the World Golf Village in St Augustine, Florida, as well as acclimatise to the weather and conditions, before the Speedgolf World Championships tee off on November 14.

Speedgolf combines strokes played and the time taken to complete the round with players using a maximum of six clubs. Each shot is 60 seconds and the total number of shots is added to the time it takes a player to complete his round.

For Reid, the world’s No 1 ranked speed golfer, the tournament will be a shot at redemption after he missed out on winning by just one second the last time the tournament was held in 2018.

“Just being out of the golf course will help us acclimatise to the weather,” Reid said.

With temperatures closing in on 30 degrees and humidity rising above 80% in Florida, the pair’s fitness will be tested over the two rounds of the individual tournament before they team up for the International Speedgolf Alliance Team World Cup.

Played over one day, the team’s event features 18 holes of alternate shot play before the field is reduced to 16 teams for seven holes with the top four qualifiers playing three holes of best ball to find a winner.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Reid will be hoping to go one better when competes in Florida.

Aside from acclimatising, Reid said the biggest part of the preparation would be getting their yardage as accurate as possible over the two courses at the village.

“Because it’s speed golf you don’t have time to slow down and get your range finder out what shot you have to play, so you’ve got to get that down pat before you start,” he said.

“That’s why it’s important to get there a week before it starts to play half a dozen times, so we know exactly where the ball is landing because course knowledge is really, really important in speed golf.”

Reid expects his toughest competition to come from Irishman Rob Hogan, who travelled south to finish runner-up to Reid at the New Zealand Open in May.

Since then, Hogan has gone on to win the British, French, Irish and United States Opens.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Smith only teamed up with Jamie Reid at the start of the year.

Smith, who is ranked No 3 in New Zealand, has been working with Reid on the team side of the sport since the start of the year.

“I’ve played competitive golf all my life, and I’ve been a pretty good runner,” he said. “So we think we’ve got a pretty good chance in the team’s event.”

The pair believe understanding each other’s game would be a key element to them finding success along with playing the right shots on each hole to match their partner’s playing strengths and club range.