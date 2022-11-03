What's on in Taranaki this week

Curtains is on at 4th Wall Theatre until 19th November.

Here is what’s on in the Taranaki arts and entertainment scene over the next week.

Curtains, 4th Wall Theatre, Thursday, November 3 until November 19

From the creators of Cabaret and Chicago, Curtains is the hilarious Tony Award-winning comedy musical that will have you guessing until the very end. A Musical Whodunnit, a show, within a show, with loads of clichés that proves it can be murder putting on a new musical – literally.

Tickets $60 www.4thwalltheatre.co.nz or from 4th Wall Box Office

Diwali, TSB Stadium, Saturday, November 5 at 4:30pm.

The New Plymouth Indian Community welcomes everyone living in Taranaki to celebrate Diwali in New Plymouth.

Entry is a gold coin donation with lots of Indian food to savour, craft stalls, heaps of cultural entertainment followed by fireworks at the end.

Open to all nationalities, all ages. No Alcohol permitted.

Tātarakihi: The Children of Parihaka, Len Lye Centre Cinema, Saturday, November 5 at 10.30am

Screening, Kо̄rero and Kai, free but booking essential at govettbrewster.com

The Gallery screens Tātarakihi, The Children of Parihaka on 5 November every year to mark the day on which Crown forces invaded Parihaka.

This year, we’re inviting the audience to participate - the film will be accompanied by a panel and audience kōrero, featuring children (now young adults) from the hikoi depicted in the film and current Parihaka residents Te Akau Wharehoka and Maata Wharehoka.

Following the film, the audience is invited to bring their own homemade bread to share in remembrance of the children of Parihaka who greeted invading constabulary with kai and waiata on 5 November 1881.

Great Taranaki Steam Band, The New Plymouth Club, Sunday, November 6 at 4.30pm

Musical Director Chrisopher Luke will lead a wide repertoire from The Big Band era and beyond, Doors open at 3.45pm for a 4.30pm start.

U3A New Plymouth, general meeting (open to the public), Brooklands Church, Wednesday, November 9 at 1:30pm

Guest speakers Brylee Flutey and Aynslie Harper of Venture Taranaki, will be marketing New Plymouth and Taranaki to regional New Zealand and the wider offshore market.

If you have an event you would like to be included please email stephanie.ockhuysen@stuff.co.nz by the Wednesday of the week you’d like it included.