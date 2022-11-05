'It was too late': Taranaki rider loses her horse after it sustained injuries from being spooked by fireworks

Darryn Moeller is calling for changes around Guy Fawkes after she had to put her horse down due to injuries from the stress of fireworks.

A Taranaki horse rider is calling for changes around Guy Fawkes after she had to put her horse down due to injuries it sustained from the stress of fireworks.

Darryn Moeller had her 28-year-old horse, Izzy, living on leased council land in Oakura, 20 minutes from central New Plymouth, when she was spooked by people nearby celebrating Guy Fawkes.

“I had a meeting in New Plymouth at 7:30pm on Wednesday night and of course I turned my phone off the whole time I was there,” says Moeller.

“On the way back at about half past 10, I turned my phone back on and all of these messages just came flooding in of all of these locals around the horse paddock that were desperately trying to get hold of me to say that my horse was beside herself, and she was just racing backwards and forwards.”

Moeller and her husband drove to the paddock, a four-minute drive from their house, but she said it was too late.

“The damage was done by then.”

Izzy had raced throughout the paddock, throwing her body at the gate and getting her hooves trapped under it.

LISA BURD/Stuff Izzy had thrown her body against the fence in an attempt to get away from the fireworks, leaving hoof marks in the dirt.

“I just knew, I had a gut feeling when I looked at her, I thought that this is it, there’s no going back,” Moeller said.

“She could hardly walk, she had actually buggered her foot, and it was huge, it had just blown up, so she had obviously done some serious damage.”

Izzy was very resilient and Moeller said she was one of very few who could ride her horse along the highway, so for her to be that spooked was uncommon.

LISA BURD/Stuff Moeller couldn’t hold back the tears as she recollected what it was like seeing Izzy after the incident.

“Normally with a horse, when they get a fright they can see where they come from but with fireworks they’re over the top.

“They don’t know where to go to get away from it, it’s pretty traumatic for them.”

So she’s calling for change.

“It needs to be public display or not at all, or if it has to be on the 5th of November, let’s do it then. Why are we doing it before and after? It’s either that or the government has to bring a ruling in that there’s no public sales.”

The current law in New Zealand is that fireworks can only be purchased between November 2 until November 5 but can be let off on private property at any time of the year.

The SPCA said it had always advocated for a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks in New Zealand.

LISA BURD/Stuff This was the first time Moeller had been back to the paddock since the incident, and she found the horseshoe Izzy had torn off.

“Fireworks cause significant fear and distress to animals, compromising their welfare.

“Animals change their behaviour in response to loud and abrupt noises and this can lead to physical injury and disruption of feeding, abandonment of young, stress and mortality, all of which are signs of mental suffering.”

There had already been incidents around the country caused by fireworks including a bush fire in North Canterbury that forced 130 people to leave their homes. A scrub fire in Hawke’s Bay overnight was also attributed to fireworks. Police were speaking to a youth.

Community education manager, Adrian Nacey, from Fire and Emergency New Zealand,said those wanting to set off fireworks needed to take extra precaution.

"Let your neighbours know if you are planning to set off fireworks and keep your pets inside. If there is a public fireworks display in your area, Fire and Emergency encourage you to head along to that rather than light your own.

"But if you do choose to light your own, remember we need everyone to do their part to help keep our communities safe this Guy Fawkes.”