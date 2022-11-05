One person in serious condition after incident at Taranaki beach

Emergency services responded to a possible drowning at Back Beach in New Plymouth.

A rescue helicopter, ambulance and police were called to a possible drowning in Taranaki on Saturday.

Around 1pm, police responded to a call for two people needing help at Back Beach in New Plymouth.

In a written statement police said the people had been pulled from the water by members of their family.

“The two people were transported to hospital, one of whom was in a serious condition and was transported by helicopter, the other was in a moderate condition.”

Police have urged those getting in the water to check the conditions first.

“If swimming in rivers, lakes or the sea is part of your summer plans, check out the Water Safety Code before you leave home, at watersafety.org.nz”