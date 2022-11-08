Petition to halt $280m Mt Messenger Bypass presented to parliament by ACT MP despite party's support for road

One of the Mt Messenger bypass work sites was blocked off with a concrete fence after protesters occupying the site were removed. The protesters have now had their petition against the project has been presented to parliament.

A petition with more than 18,000 signatures calling for the $280 million Mt Messenger bypass on State Highway 3 to be scrapped has been presented to Parliament.

Act list MP Nicole McKee made the presentation on Tuesday. She said she had been approached by a member of the Save the Mangapepeke Valley group asking whether she would receive a petition on its behalf.

“And when I contacted them to learn more about it, they said they had presented a petition with over 18,000 signatures to the Minister of Transport in New Plymouth and it just disappeared.”

While her party supports the Mt Messenger bypass, Mckee said Act also supports the ability for people to bring their petition before the House, and after consulting party leader David Seymour she agreed to pick it up.

The petition was read before the House on Tuesday afternoon and will now go before the petition select committee, on which McKee sits.

From there the committee will ask for submissions from the group and others before it either goes before a petitions committee or a specialist committee such as the environment or transport, McKee said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Act list MP Nicole McKee said that while the petition was at odds with her party’s view on the road, she respected the right of petitioners to be heard.

“I'm going to advocate that it does go through to a specialist committee. It seems like quite a big issue that they're wanting to be heard on, and so I think that deserves to go through to a specialist committee.”

This comes after protesters once again set up camp on Mt Messenger late last week, where they were met by a large number of police officers and shifted off the truck stop they were occupying.

Earlier protesters had staged a 26-day occupation of the summit of Mt Messenger, which ended with a special police operation that left traffic backed up on State Highway 3 for hours and resulted in several arrests.

Work has stopped at a key construction site of the $280 million Te Ara o Te Ata bypass of Mt Messenger. (File video from August 17).

In response to the occupation, Waka Kotahi built a two-metre tall concrete wall at the summit and hired extra security to keep the site secure.

North Taranaki iwi Ngāti Tama has mana whenua status over some land the bypass will go through and voted in favour of a land swap that allowed the bypass to be built. The bypass will also cross land owned by farmers Tony and Debbie Pascoe.

However, some of the protesters belong to Ngāti Tama, while others say they’re from Poutama, a group which has failed to gain tangata whenua status in front of the courts.

The bypass was first announced in 2016 and could have motorists driving along it by 2026.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Protesters set up camp on Mt Messenger late last week, where they were met by a large number of police officers. It is the second protest, following on from a 26-day occupation of the summit of Mt Messenger.

Over the first season of construction, crews will use three access points to construct the route, including a 1.1km cableway to get workers and machinery to the heart of the site.

Construction has already begun on the cableway, as well as tracks for the project’s pest management programme, which is set to cover over 3650ha either side of the bypass.