Mountain biker in hospital in stable condition after accident at a Taranaki bike track

A mountain biker was airlifted to hospital after an accident at New Plymouth's Lake Mangamahoe track. (File photo)

A Taranaki mountain biker is in hospital in a stable condition after an accident at Lake Mangamahoe, near New Plymouth.

Paramedics and the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter arrived at the lake's mountain bike track shortly after 2pm on Sunday and the patient was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland in a serious condition.

The rider was an independent cyclist, and not one of the 130 competitors who took part in the New Plymouth Mountain Bikers’ Gravity Enduro event on Sunday morning.

A club spokesperson said: “Club members involved in the post event cleanup assisted with the emergency response.

“Our thoughts are with the injured person and their family.”

The spokesperson said when a rider was injured on the track, the club would evaluate whether any changes needed to be made.

“Lake Mangamahoe MTB Park is a public facility and open to all to enjoy,” the spokesperson added..