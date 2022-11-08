New Plymouth's $100,000 plant paradise extended for at least a week as council decides its future

Michael Mansvelt’s Return to Paradise will be at Huatoki Plaza for at least another week.

New Plymouth’s $100,000 Huatoki Plaza garden installation will continue growing on the city’s residents for at least another week.

Michael Mansvelt’s ‘Return to Paradise’ installation transformed the blank concrete pad of Huatoki Plaza into an urban oasis as part of the 10-day Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival.

The installation was so popular that last week there were calls online to make ‘Return to Paradise’ a permanent fixture, with Mansvelt himself saying he was open to keeping it in place.

The cost of the installation, which creates a rainforest feel through the placement of trees and foliage in large painted tubs, was split 50-50 between the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (Taft) and New Plymouth District Council (NPDC).

Taft marketing and communications manager Rebecca Johnson said the exhibit would run for at least another week as NPDC makes a decision about whether to keep it.

Johnson said the installation would be taken down next Monday if the council decided not to make it a more permanent feature.

The garden also attracted the attention of first term district councillor Max Brough, who suggested that the council should investigate what options it had, given the effort that had been put into its installation.

“We’ve spent a fair amount of money between us and TAFT, and we should look at the best way to utilise it.

“It’s up for discussion, I think for us councillors it comes down to what funding we can find.”

Fellow first term councillor Bryan Vickery interviewed a festival volunteer about the installation and posted the video to his social media.

In it, the volunteer said 19 out of 20 Taranaki visitors wished it could stay and he suggested that if it couldn't be permanent keeping it until the end of January would be an option.

That way it would be around during the peak tourist time and Festival of Lights season.

Vickery said the public clearly wants the instillation to continue. Hhowever, there are costs associated with it.

“In an ideal world, it would be marvellous if the Michael Mansvelt was willing to loan the plants or hire them to council for a very affordable fee.

“Saturday’s Taranaki Daily News article highlights there is a massive $70 million funding shortfall for the not-for-profit group sector in the region. So spending several thousand on this magnificent greenery may be inappropriate.”

NPDC group manager planning and infrastructure Kevin Strongman said the council was looking into the options of a potential extension.

“(The council) would need to consider the long-term costs of operating any planted areas as the original design was always planned to be temporary, in tandem with competing priorities for each ratepayer dollar while considering the big picture 2050 Ngāmotu City Centre Strategy.”