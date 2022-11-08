New Plymouth business to pay more than $320,000 after man hit by vehicle at work suffered brain injury

A New Plymouth company was fined $270,000 after a workplace accident at their business in August 2020. (File Photo)

A New Plymouth business has been fined $270,000 and ordered to make a $50,000 emotional harm payment after a man suffered a traumatic brain injury at work.

A slow-moving agricultural vehicle struck truck driver Grant Bowling from behind and knocked him unconscious.

At the time of the August 24, 2020, incident, Bowling was using an app on his phone to clock off from work at Westown Haulage Ltd’s Cowling Rd yard in New Plymouth.

The 63-year-old also did seasonal work for the agricultural arm of the company, known as Westown Agriculture Ltd.

The companies, owned by David and Phillippa Thomas, work in the agricultural transportation industry and provide farm services such as baling hay.

While Bowling was on the phone, his back was turned to his colleague, who was driving a telehandler, a tractor-like vehicle which uses attachments to lift and move objects.

The driver became distracted and failed to see the father-of-three in front of him.

The bucket attached to the telehandler’s arm hit Bowling, causing him to fall into it.

The impact temporarily knocked Bowling out, but he came to and was assisted by other workers.

Following a WorkSafe investigation, the companies pleaded guilty to exposing an individual to risk of harm or illness, and sentencing took place on Tuesday in the New Plymouth District Court.

Due to the brain injury, the Lepperton man was off work for eight months and suffered health complaints including headaches and the permanent loss of abilities to smell and taste.

It had also changed his personality.

“I now have a short fuse and get overwhelmed,” Bowling told the court.

Bowling said he used to be the provider for the family, but now had to rely on others for help.

This point was reinforced by Bowling’s wife of 34 years, Donna, who said the accident had changed their lives.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A man left with a brain injury after a workplace accident still suffers headaches, and believed his personality had changed too. (File Photo)

“To be honest, there are times when I could have got up and left it all behind,” she said, at which point she broke down in tears.

WorkSafe lawyer Tanya Braden and the companies’ counsel, Matt Booth, agreed $50,000 was appropriate in terms of an emotional harm payment to Bowling, along with a $6806 payment to offset financial losses.

The main sticking point hinged on the culpability of the defendants, and therefore the level of fine to be imposed. The maximum fine for the charge was $1.5 million.

Booth argued that his clients had been “let down” by its health and safety advisor, but had since gone on to invest heavily in the business to ensure plans were in place to stop something like this happening again.

He said the defendants had cooperated fully with the Worksafe investigation.

AFR A WorkSafe investigation into an accident at a New Plymouth business led to their prosecution. (File Photo)

Braden acknowledged the defendants had paid for health and safety advice which they heavily relied on, a factor which reduced culpability somewhat.

However, she still sought a fine of between $600,000-$700,000 for the offending, prior to mitigating factors being taken into account.

Judge Tony Greig said before the prosecution, the defendants had a blemish-free health and safety record and had taken their legal responsibilities seriously.

However, the WorkSafe investigation highlighted a series of failings, including there being no risk assessment carried out regarding mobile phone use on site, along with the absence of a traffic management plan, despite it being flagged as a “desperate need” to the defendants months earlier.

Stuff The workplace accident has seen the Bowling family suffer financially, and in other ways too. (File image)

The defendants were fined $270,000, and ordered to pay $11,500 in related costs, along with the emotional harm payment.

A third party contractor has been charged in relation to the accident, but had pleaded not guilty.

Judge Greig granted interim name suppression for the company as the case made its way through court.

WorkSafe’s area investigation manager Paul West said traffic management had been a “well-known challenge” to the Westown businesses.

“From time to time, Westown gave verbal directions to workers about traffic movement onsite, including to ‘use common sense’. Relying on verbal directions in this way was completely inadequate,” he said in statement provided after the sentencing.