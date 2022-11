Primo It Forward is looking for three deserving families to receive free internet for a year.

Nominations are now open for three Taranaki families to win free internet for a year.

Primo broadband says its Primo It Forward scheme has helped more than 20 families over its eight years.

It is aimed at people with children at school age or at early-childhood education age where a connection is going to make a big difference.

Nominations are open until December 4.